Cincinnati Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (25) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi
Date: August 11, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi preview
Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.
Tsitsipas has had an average season, considering his high standards. After a title-winning run in Dubai, he reached the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Valentin Royer in the first round.
The Greek entered Cincinnati after a first-round exit in Toronto. He instantly made amends with a solid win against Fabian Marozsan, 7-6(3), 6-2. Tsitsipas won 75% of his first serve points and saved three break points in the last round.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Bonzi has been trying to make his mark on the main tour. After a quarterfinal run in Adelaide, he reached the third round in Madrid and the second round in Wimbledon. Despite a spirited effort against Jordan Thompson, the Australian defeated him in five sets, 7-5, 6-7(2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Bonzi entered Cincinnati after early exits in Washington and Toronto. He steadied the ship by defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the first round and then overpowered Lorenzo Musetti in the second. The 29-year-old defeated Musetti in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(4).
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head
Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head against Bonzi 3-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction
Tsitsipas showed glimpses of his top potential against Marozsan. The Greek has struggled to make a significant impact this year, but can still turn things around by November. If he remains fully fit and trains at a high level, he could turn the tide in his favour.
Bonzi, meanwhile, has contributed promising results so far. He's one of the hardest workers on tour, but lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents. The Frenchman has been excellent in Cincinnati so far and will fancy his chances of entering the fourth round.
An even contest is on the cards for Monday. Tsitsipas has shown vulnerability throughout the year, but will still be a favourite to come out on top. He should be able to follow up his amazing win with a positive result in the third round.
Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.