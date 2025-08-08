Cincinnati Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (25) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Tsitsipas has had a frustrating season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Dubai, he's failed to make a significant impact on tour. He also participated in Melbourne, Paris and London, but couldn't make it past the second round at any of the three Majors.

The Greek will enter Cincinnati after a first-round exit in Toronto. Despite a valiant effort against Christopher O'Connell, the Australian outfoxed him in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Tsitsipas will be desperate to turn things around in Cincinnati.

Marozsan at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Fabian Marozsan has had a hot-and-cold season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the semifinals in Munich and the last 16 in Halle. He also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Jaume Munar in the second round.

Marozsan will enter Cincinnati after a third-round exit in Toronto. He started his campaign with confident wins over Hugo Dellien and Felix Auger-Aliassime, but couldn't make his mark against Flavio Cobolli. The Italian defeated him in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Fabian Marozsan

Odds will be updated when available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Tsitsipas has been out of form since winning the title in Dubai. He showed signs of recovery during the clay court swing, but couldn't find his killer instinct when it mattered the most. The Greek has an effortless all-around game and one of the best forehands on tour.

Marozsan, meanwhile, will expect more from himself at the highest level. After a poor season on grass, the Hungarian will be pleased to battle again on the hard courts. His tall frame and sharp groundstrokes always put his opponents to the test.

Considering their record on tour and results this year, Marozsan will be a slight favorite to win. The Hungarian could be in for a tough battle against Tsitsipas, but the Greek's vulnerability will tilt the tie in his favor.

Pick: Marozsan to win in three sets.

