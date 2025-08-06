Cincinnati Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Taylor Townsend vs Danielle Collins
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Taylor Townsend vs Danielle Collins preview
Taylor Townsend and Danielle Collins will clash in an all-American first-round contest at the Cincinnati Open 2025.
Townsend is having a tough time in singles this year, with a third-round showing at the Miami Open being one of the highlights of her season. She didn't win back-to-back matches at the main draw level until last month's Citi DC Open. She beat Tatjana Maria and Sofia Kenin before losing to eventual champion Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals.
While Townsend's results in singles have been underwhelming, she has thrived in doubles. She won the Australian Open and the Qatar Open with Katerina Siniakova. She claimed her third title of the season at the Citi DC Open with Zhang Shuai. The two continued their winning ways at the Canadian Open, where they will face Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler in the final on Wednesday, August 6.
Collins is having a rather average season compared to her exploits from last year. A third-round finish at the Melbourne Major along with a fourth-round showing at the Miami Open were her best results during the hardcourt swing. She made the last four of the Strasbourg Open and the fourth round of the Italian Open during the clay swing.
Collins wrapped up her time on clay with a second-round exit from the French Open. She reached the third round of Wimbledon, her only tournament on grass this year. She lost to Magda Linette in the first round of the Citi DC Open upon her return to hardcourts. She reached the second round of the Canadian Open, going down to Gauff in three sets.
Taylor Townsend vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
Collins leads their rivalry 1-0 at the WTA level. She won their previous meeting at the Indian Wells Open 2018 in three sets.
Taylor Townsend vs Danielle Collins odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Taylor Townsend vs Danielle Collins prediction
Collins had Gauff on the ropes during their second-round showdown at the Canadian Open. It would've been her first win against a top 50 player on hardcourts this year. She even served for the match but couldn't finish the job. She has a 15-12 record this year, a significant drop from her 38 main draw wins by this time last year.
Townsend hasn't had much luck in singles this year but has certainly made up for it with her results in doubles. Nevertheless, she will be keen to replicate her doubles success in singles as well.
The fast and low bouncing conditions should benefit Collins' hard-hitting brand of tennis. While her results haven't been fantastic this year, Townsend's poor results in singles does offer Collins a good shot at victory.
Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.