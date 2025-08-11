Cincinnati Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Date: August 11, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview
Taylor Townsend will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 11. The winner will meet Aryna Sabalenka or Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.
Townsend registered just two wins on hard courts in the season's first half. However, she has been impressive since the start of the North American hard-court swing, winning four out of five matches so far. At the Citi DC Open, the American suffered a quarter-final exit.
Townsend commenced her Cincinnati Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6(2) win against Danielle Collins in the opener. She faced 13th-seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. She converted three of six break-point opportunities and held her serve throughout, securing a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over the Russian.
Bouzas Maneiro also had a similar run on hard courts until the Miami Open, managing just two wins in nine matches. The Spaniard turned things around at the Canadian Open, where she secured four consecutive wins to reach the quarterfinals. She failed to reach the semifinals after losing to Victoria Mboko.
Maneiro faced Venus Williams in the Cincinnati Open first round. In a match where both players struggled to hold their serve, the Spaniard secured one more break point than her opponent in each set to register a 6-4, 6-4 win. She then bagged a straight-forward 6-3, 6-3 win over 21st-seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round.
Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
The head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favour of Bouzas Maneiro. In their only meeting so far at the 2024 Puerto Vallarta Open, the Spaniard defeated Townsend 6-3, 6-4.
Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction
Townsend has picked up form on hard courts since commencing the North American swing. Her serving game has been decent, securing 70% wins on her first serves and hitting 36 aces across the last five matches.
Bouzas Maneiro has been even more impressive lately. She has been using her aggressive baseline play to good effect. However, the Spaniard has to be wary of unforced errors, having recorded a combined 15 double faults across the last two matches.
There is barely anything separating the two under the current circumstances. However, given Bouzas Maneiro's dominance so far in the competition and the head-to-head advantage, she is expected to edge through.
Pick: Bouzas Maneiro to win in three sets.