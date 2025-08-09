Cincinnati Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs (13) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Townsend vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Townsend at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Townsend will be facing 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 9. The winner will meet Leylah Fernandez or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round.

Townsend had a disappointing start to the season, suffering first-round exits at the Australian Open and the Singapore Tennis Open. Her first win on hard courts came at the Miami Open, where she defeated Ann Li and Yulia Putintseva before falling to Zheng Qinwen in the third round.

Following a quarterfinal exit at the Citi DC Open, Townsend commenced her campaign in Cincinnati against fellow American Danielle Collins in the first round. She secured a couple of early breaks to win the first set and survived a tie-break in the second set to win the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

Meanwhile, Samsonova made a few deep runs on hard courts this year. She reached the Adelaide International semifinals and the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals. Apart from that, she has not been able to get past the second round of any hard-court event.

Samsonova most recently played at the Canadian Open. Following a first-round bye, the Russian faced eventual runner-up Naomi Osaka in the second round. Despite taking the lead after the first set and breaking early in the second, the 26-year-old failed to close out the match, losing 6-4, 6-7(6), 3-6. She earned a first-round bye in Cincinnati.

Taylor Townsend vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Taylor Townsend vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Townsend +190 +1.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-110) Liudmila Samsonova -250 -1.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Taylor Townsend vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Samsonova in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Although Townsend managed just two wins across three hard-court tournaments in the season's first half, she has already won three out of four matches during the North American swing, all coming in straight sets.

Samsonova's win-loss record for the season stands at 24-17. She had an impressive run on grass, winning seven of her last nine matches. However, the Russian was winless in her last two hard-court tournaments.

Samsonova is a superior-skilled and better-ranked player. However, given her recent form on hard court and her opponent's capabilities on North American soil, she might fail to get through. If Townsend plays her best, she could well produce an upset and advance to the third round.

Pick: Townsend to win in three sets.

