Cincinnati Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez preview
Thirteenth seed Tommy Paul is all set to begin his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign with a second-round clash against Pedro Martinez. Paul has won 26 of his 37 matches he has played this year, with four semifinal finishes, including two hard-court semifinals in Adelaide and Dallas, where he lost against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, respectively.
Paul had decent clay-court results as well, reaching the semifinals in Houston and Rome, losing against Jenson Brooksby and Jannik Sinner. This is the first event for Paul since his 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 5-7 loss against Sebastian Ofner in the second round at Wimbledon. At the Cincinnati Open, he received a bye in the first round, as he was seeded.
Pedro Martinez has a losing record in 2025, as he has won 14 of the 37 matches he has played in 2025. His best results have come on clay, including reaching the semifinal in Buenos Aires, where he lost 2-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo. He also reached the quarterfinals in Bucharest, where he had to retire against Damir Dzumhur.
Martinez has a poor 6-8 record on hard courts this year, with his best result on the surface being a quarterfinal finish in Rotterdam. He began his North American hard-court swing with a 5-7, 3-6 loss against Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the Canadian Open. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Nicolas Jarry in the first round.
Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head
Paul has a 4-0 head-to-head record against Martinez, including a 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win in their last match at the 2024 Wimbledon.
Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez prediction
Paul has reached five hard-court finals in his career, winning three titles on the surface, the last of which came in Stockholm last year. He has a 45 percent win rate in Cincinnati, with his best result being reaching the third round in 2023.
Martínez has yet to reach a hard-court final in his ATP career, as all of the Spaniard's three career finals have come on clay. This is the first time that he has played in the main draw in Cincinnati.
Paul is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the seeded player and has a favorable matchup against Martinez.
Pick- Paul to win in straight sets