Cincinnati Open 2025: Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (WC) Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: August 7, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Venus Williams at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Williams had been on an injury hiatus since her first-round exit from the Miami Open 2024. She returned to the tour after a 16-month hiatus at last month's Citi DC Open. She was up against World No. 35 Peyton Stearns in the first round.

Going up a top player so soon into her comeback was a tricky endeavor but it wasn't a daunting task for Williams. She beat her younger compatriot 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round. She was then shown the door by fifth seed Magdalena Frech, going down to her 6-2, 6-2.

Ad

After a slow start to the season, Bouzas Maneiro's campaign picked up steam during the clay swing. She made the quarterfinals in Rouen and Rabat, and concluded her time on the red dirt with a third-round exit from the French Open. She advanced to the fourth round of a Major for the first time at Wimbledon, ultimately losing to Liudmila Samsonova.

Bouzas Maneiro resumed her hardcourt swing at the Canadian Open. She beat Louisa Chirico, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger, qualifier Aoi Ito, and Zhu Lin to reach her maiden quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level. She then lost to home favorite Victoria Mboko 6-4, 6-2.

Ad

Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Venus Williams +340 -1.5 (+600) Over 19.5 (-120) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro -500 +1.5 (-1600) Under 19.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players will be keen to get some wins with the US Open on the horizon. Prior to her quarterfinal run at the Canadian Open, Bouzas Maneiro hadn't won back-to-back matches on hardcourts this year. Her record on the surface now stands at 7-9. She made the second round of the Cincinnati Open a year ago on her debut.

Ad

Williams showed that she's still competitive with her win over Stearns at the Citi DC Open. She will aim to give another reminder to her younger peers that there's a reason why she won seven Major titles. A semifinal showing in 2012 remains her best result at the Cincinnati Open thus far.

Bouzas Maneiro is a solid ballstriker but she needs some rhythm to fully utilize her skills. Mboko mixed up her shorts to frustrate her during their Canadian Open meeting, and Williams could try to do the same. However, given her lack of match play, the American will still be the underdog in this match-up despite her talent and achievements.

Pick: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"