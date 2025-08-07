Cincinnati Open 2025: Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Date: August 7, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview
Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.
Williams had been on an injury hiatus since her first-round exit from the Miami Open 2024. She returned to the tour after a 16-month hiatus at last month's Citi DC Open. She was up against World No. 35 Peyton Stearns in the first round.
Going up a top player so soon into her comeback was a tricky endeavor but it wasn't a daunting task for Williams. She beat her younger compatriot 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round. She was then shown the door by fifth seed Magdalena Frech, going down to her 6-2, 6-2.
After a slow start to the season, Bouzas Maneiro's campaign picked up steam during the clay swing. She made the quarterfinals in Rouen and Rabat, and concluded her time on the red dirt with a third-round exit from the French Open. She advanced to the fourth round of a Major for the first time at Wimbledon, ultimately losing to Liudmila Samsonova.
Bouzas Maneiro resumed her hardcourt swing at the Canadian Open. She beat Louisa Chirico, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger, qualifier Aoi Ito, and Zhu Lin to reach her maiden quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level. She then lost to home favorite Victoria Mboko 6-4, 6-2.
Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction
Both players will be keen to get some wins with the US Open on the horizon. Prior to her quarterfinal run at the Canadian Open, Bouzas Maneiro hadn't won back-to-back matches on hardcourts this year. Her record on the surface now stands at 7-9. She made the second round of the Cincinnati Open a year ago on her debut.
Williams showed that she's still competitive with her win over Stearns at the Citi DC Open. She will aim to give another reminder to her younger peers that there's a reason why she won seven Major titles. A semifinal showing in 2012 remains her best result at the Cincinnati Open thus far.
Bouzas Maneiro is a solid ballstriker but she needs some rhythm to fully utilize her skills. Mboko mixed up her shorts to frustrate her during their Canadian Open meeting, and Williams could try to do the same. However, given her lack of match play, the American will still be the underdog in this match-up despite her talent and achievements.
Pick: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to win in three sets.
