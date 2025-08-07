Cincinnati Open Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs David Goffin

The opening day of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 7) will feature 15 men's singles matches from the top half of the draw. However, there will be no seeded players in action, as all the 32 seeds have been given a bye to the next round.

There will be some former Top-10 players who will be in action, such as former World No. 7, David Goffin, who will face Sebastian Baez. Among the American players, Mackenzie McDonald and Colton Smith will be in action on the opening day.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 1 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Sebastian Baez vs David Goffin

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will be between Sebastian Baez and a former Top-10 player, David Goffin.

Baez has a 17-18 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Rio. His last event was in Kitzbuhel, where he lost 7-5, 3-6, 5-7 against Yannick Hanfmann in the first round.

Goffin has a 9-16 win/loss record for the season, with his best results being quarterfinal finishes in Acapulco and Munich. His last event was in Toronto, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Goffin won his only match against Baez 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the 2022 Wimbledon, but it is the Argentine who is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, based on current form.

Predicted winner- Sebastian Baez

#2 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Juncheng Shang

In Picture: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Getty)

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face China's Juncheng Shang in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Etcheverry has won 18 of the 44 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result being a semifinal finish in Hamburg. His last event was in Toronto, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.

Shang, on the other hand, has only played in six matches this year, winning three of them. His best result was at the Hong Kong Open, where he had to retire against Kei Nishikori in the semifinal. His last event was the Canadian Open, where he lost 3-6, 6-7 (3) against James Duckworth in the first round.

Shang won his only match against Etcheverry 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (4) at Eastbourne last year. However, it is the Argentine who is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, as Shang is coming back after a long injury layoff.

Predicted winner- Tomas Martin Etcheverry

#3 Zizou Bergs vs Jacob Fearnley

In Picture: Zizou Bergs (Getty)

Another first-round clash on the opening day of the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature Zizou Bergs taking on Jacob Fearnley.

Bergs has won 23 of the 42 matches he has played this year, with runner-up finishes at the ASB Classic and at the Libema Open. His last event was in Toronto, where he lost 1-6, 6-7 (4) against Emilio Nava in the first round.

Fearnley has a 25-18 win/loss record this year, with his best result being reaching the semifinal of the Canberra Challenger. His last event was the Canadian Open, where he lost 2-6, 3-6 against Juan Pablo Ficovich in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, but Bergs is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, because of his better form.

Predicted winner- Zizou Bergs

