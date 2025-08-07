Cincinnati Open Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Katie Boulter vs Olga Danilovic

The opening day of the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature 12 first-round matches in the women's singles event. There will be no seeded players in action, but seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will take the court on the opening day, facing Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

On the opening day, another Major champion and former top 10 player, Marketa Vondrousova, will be in action. In addition to Williams, Hailey Baptiste, Clervie Ngounoue, Peyton Stearns, Bernarda Pera, and Whitney Osuigwe are some of the local players who will be in action on the day.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 1 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

#1 Katie Boulter vs Olga Danilovic

Britain's Katie Boulter will begin her 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign against Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the first round. Boulter has a 16-13 win/loss record this year, winning an ITF event in Paris. Her last event was in Montreal, where she lost 1-6, 5-7 against Renata Zarazua in the first round.

Danilovic has a 20-13 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Rouen, where she lost to Elina Svitolina. Her last event was the Canadian Open, where she lost 4-6, 2-6 to Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

These two players have not played each other previously, but Danilovic is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, based on her better form.

Predicted winner- Olga Danilovic

#2 Donna Vekic vs Sorana Cirstea

In Picture: Donna Vekic (Getty)

Olympic silver-medallist Donna Vekic will face Sorana Cirstea in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Vekic has won 10 of her 27 matches this year, but she has not been able to get past the fourth round at any of the events she has played at. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 1-6, 3-6 against Cristina Bucsa in the second round.

Cirstea has an 11-13 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Iasi. Her last event was in Montreal, where she lost 3-6, 5-7 against Lulu Sun in the first round.

Cirstea has a 4-2 head-to-head record against Vekic, including a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win in Dubai last year. However, Vekic is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, as she is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Donna Vekic

#3 Yulia Putintseva vs Renata Zarazua

In Picture: Yulia Putintseva (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will see Yulia Putintseva face off against Renata Zarazua. Putintseva has a 15-19 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Adelaide. Her last event was Montreal, where she lost 3-6, 3-6 against Hanyu Gao in the first round.

Zarazua has a 19-23 win/loss record this season, with her best result being a runner-up finish at an ITF event in Madrid. Her last event was the Canadian Open, where she lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players. Putintseva, the higher-ranked player, is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Predicted winner- Yulia Putintseva

