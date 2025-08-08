17 first-round men's singles matches are scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. No seeded players will be in action, but former Top-10 player and a Major runner-up, Kei Nishikori, will be in action.

A whole host of American players will be in action on Day 2, including Learner Tien, Jenson Brooksby, Reilly Opelka, Ethan Quinn, Aleksandar Kovacevic, and others.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

#1 Learner Tien vs Leandro Riedi

Home favorite Learner Tien will face Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Tien has a 23-19 win/loss record in 2025 with his best results being quarterfinal finishes in Acapulco and Mallorca. His last event was Toronto, where he lost 3-6, 3-6 against Alex Michelsen in the fourth round.

Riedi has mostly played Challenger tennis in 2025, winning 12 of the 18 matches he has played this year, with his best result being reaching the quarterfinal of the Ilkley Challenger. At the Cincinnati Open, he won 7-6 (3), 6-4 against Pablo Carreno Busta and won 7-6 (7), 6-3 against Lloyd Harris to get in the main draw.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Tien being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Learner Tien

#2 Ethan Quinn vs Miomir Kecmanovic

In Picture: Miomir Kecmanovic (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will see home favorite Ethan Quinn face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Playing a lot of Challenger tennis, Quinn has won 36 of the 56 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger. His last event was Toronto, where he lost 6-7 (6), 4-6 against Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Kecmanovic has an even 21-21 win/loss record in 2025 so far, with the Serb's best result being winning the Delray Beach Open, where he won against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. His last event was the Canadian Open, where he lost 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 against Alexandre Muller in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Kecmanovic is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, based on current form.

Predicted winner- Miomir Kecmanovic

#3 Jaume Munar vs Francisco Comesana

In Picture: Jaume Munar (Getty)

Spain's Jaume Munar will face Argentina's Francisco Comesana in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Munar has won 19 of his 38 matches in 2025, with his best results being semifinal finishes in Hong Kong and Dallas. His last event was in Toronto, where he lost 6-7 (4), 6-4, and 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the second round.

Including Challenger tennis, Comesana has a 22-20 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being reaching the final of the Oeiras 4 Challenger. He last played at the Canadian Open, where he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the second round.

These two players have not met previously, but the Spaniard, being the higher-ranked player, will be the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open.

Predicted winner- Jaume Munar

#4 Mattia Bellucci vs Damir Dzhumhur

One of the first-round matches on Day 2 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature Mattia Bellucci facing off against Damir Dzhumhur.

Bellucci has won 16 of the 39 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result being reaching the semifinal in Rotterdam. His last event was Toronto, where he had to retire against Hugo Gaston in the first round.

Dzhumhur has a 30-24 win/loss record in 2025, including Challenger tennis, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Capa-Cana Challenger. On the main Tour, his best results include semifinal finishes in Bucharest and Umag. His last event was in Toronto, where he lost 3-6, 5-7 against Francisco Comesana in the first round.

These two players have only met once previously, with Dzumhur winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Bellucci in Madrid this year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Damir Dzhumhur

#5 Kei Nishikori vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

In Picture: Kei Nishikori (Getty)

Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori will face Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Nishikori has won 13 of the 23 matches he has played in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Hong Kong being his best result, where he lost against Alexandre Muller. His last event was the Geneva Open, where he retired against Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Ugo Carabelli has a 30-21 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being winning the Rosario Challenger. On the main Tour, he reached the semifinals in Rio, Santiago, Bastad, and Umag. His last event was the Canadian Open, where he had to retire against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round.

This is the first meeting between Nishikori and Ugo Carabelli, with the Japanese player being the favorite to win the upcoming match as it is on a hard court.

Predicted winner- Kei Nishikori

