Cincinnati Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva, Caroline Garcia vs Sonay Kartal

18 first-round women's singles matches are scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Former Top-10 players like Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari, and Danielle Collins will take the court on Day 2.

Ad

Former Major champion Barbora Krejcikova will also be one of the notable names who will be in action on Day 2 at Cincinnati. A total of eight American players who will be in action on Day 2, cheered on by the home fans.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva

Home favorite Katie Volynets will face French qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Including Challenger tennis, Volynets has a 22-20 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the Challenger event in Oeiras. Her last event was Montreal, where she lost 2-6, 6-2, 2-6 against Aoi Ito in the first round.

Gracheva has a 21-21 win/loss record in 2025, with her best results being semifinal finishes in the Challenger event in Paris and at the Eastbourne International. She began her Cincinnati Open campaign with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu and a 6-3, 6-4 win over Iva Jovic to enter the main draw.

Ad

Gracheva has won both her matches against Volynets, including a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at the last match at the Trophee Clarins in 2024. However, playing with the home crowd behind her, Volynets is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Katie Volynets

#2 Caroline Garcia vs Sonay Kartal

In Picture: Caroline Garcia (Getty)

Former Top-10 player Caroline Garcia will face British Sonay Kartal in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Garcia has only played ten matches this year, winning three of them. Her last event was the French Open, where she lost 4-6, 4-6 against Bernarda Pera in the first round.

Kartal has a 19-15 win/loss record in 2025, with her best results being couple of fourth-round appearences at Indian Wells and Wimbledon. Her last event was at the SW19, where she lost 6-7 (3), 4-6 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 16.

Ad

Garcia and Kartal have not played each other previously, but Kartal is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Cincinnati Open, based on current form.

Predicted winner- Sonay Kartal

#3 Maria Sakkari vs Kamilla Rakhimova

In Picture: Maria Sakkari (Getty)

Former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will face Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Sakkari has a 19-22 win/loss record this season, with quarterfinal finishes in Linz and Washington being her best results. Her last event was in Montreal, where she lost 5-7, 4-6 against Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Rakhimova has a 23-23 win/loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Eastbourne being her best result. She began her campaign at the Cincinnati Open with a 7-6 (8), 6-2 win over Jodie Burrage and a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Rebecca Marino to enter the main draw.

Ad

Sakkari has won her only match against Rakhimova 7-6 (0), 6-2 at the 2020 French Open, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Maria Sakkari

#4 Ann Li vs Viktoriya Tomova

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will be between home favorite Ann Li and Viktoriya Tomova.

Li has a 19-18 win/loss record this season, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Singapore. Her last event was in Montreal, where she lost 6-7 (6), 6-0, 3-6 against Anna Kalinskaya in the first round.

Ad

Tomova has a 15-21 win/loss record in 2025, with quarterfinal finishes in Cluj and Hamburg being her best results. She began her campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Louisa Chirico and a 6-4, 6-1 win over Elsa Jacquemot to enter the main draw.

Li won her only match against Tomova 6-3, 6-4 in Valencia last year, making the American player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ann Li

Ad

#5 Camila Osorio vs Moyuka Uchijima

In Picture: Camila Osorio (Getty)

Another of the first-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will be between Colombia's Camila Osorio and Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

Ad

Osorio has a 15-14 win/loss record, with her best result being winning the title in Bogota. Her last event was in Montreal, where she lost 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-6 against Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

Uchijima has won 18 of her 40 matches in 2025, with her best results being quarterfinal finishes in Rouen and Madrid. Her last event was in Montreal, where she lost 2-6, 6-7 (4) against Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

Ad

Osorio won her only match against Uchijima 6-2, 6-4 in Catalonia back in 2023, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Camila Osorio

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More