Cincinnati Open Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava

Day 3 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Saturday, August 9) will feature 16 second-round matches from the top half of the men's singles draw. Each match will feature a seeded player in action, including the top seed, Jannik Sinner, who will begin his title defense.

Ad

Other top seeds include the fourth seed, Taylor Fritz, the seventh seed, Holger Rune, the eighth seed, Lorenzo Musetti, and the tenth seed, Frances Tiafoe. Thirteenth seed Tommy Paul and 28th seed Alex Michelsen are some of the other American-seeded players who will be in action on Day 3.

Let's look at some of the matches on Day 3 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

#1 Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will begin his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign with a second-round clash against compatriot Emilio Nava.

Ad

Trending

Fritz has won 36 of the 50 matches he has played in 2025, with titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. His last event before Cincinnati was the Canadian Open, where he lost 4-6, 3-6 to Ben Shelton in the semifinals. At the Cincinnati Open, he received a bye in the first round.

Nava has played a lot of Challenger tennis in 2025 and has a 47-21 win/loss record for the season, with three titles on the Challenger Tour. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Mikhai Kukushkin and a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mariano Navone to get into the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Borna Coric in the first round.

Ad

Fritz won his only match against Nava 6-4, 6-1 at the 2023 Miami Open and is also the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz

#2 Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti (Getty)

Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti is all set to begin his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign with a second-round match against Benjamin Bonzi.

Ad

Musetti has a 26-11 win/loss record this year, with a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo being his best outing. He last played at the Canadian Open, losing 6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Alex Michelsen in the third round. He began his Cincinnati Open campaign with a first-round bye.

Bonzi has a 16-19 win/loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide being his best result of the year. He began his campaign at the Cincinnati Open with a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4 win over Matteo Arnaldi in the first round.

Ad

Musetti has won his only match against Bonzi, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 at the 2024 Australian Open, and the Italian is the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Lorenzo Musetti

#3 Gabriel Diallo vs Sebastian Baez

In Picture: Gabriel Diallo (Getty)

Thirtieth seed Gabriel Diallo will begin his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign against Sebastian Baez in the second round.

Ad

Diallo has a 30-21 win/loss record this year, including a title at the Libema Open. His last event before Cincinnati was his home event in Canada, where he lost 4-6, 2-6, to Taylor Fritz in the third round. He got a bye in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Baez has won 18 of his 36 matches in 2025, with his best result being winning the title at the Rio Open, along with runner-up finishes in Santiago and Bucharest. He began his Cincinnati campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over David Goffin in the first round.

Ad

Baez won the only match against Diallo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-2 at Bucharest this year, but the Canadian player is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as it is on a hardcourt.

Predicted winner- Gabriel Diallo

#4 Tomas Machac vs Adrian Mannarino

In Picture: Tomas Machac (Getty)

Nineteenth-seeded Tomas Machac will face French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Machac has won 19 of his 32 matches in 2025, with his best outing being winning the title in Acapulco. Before Cincinnati, he played in Toronto, losing 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 3-6 to Reilly Opelka in the second round. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a first-round bye.

Mannarino has a 26-29 win/loss record in 2025, mainly playing Challenger tennis, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Newport Challenger. He began his campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mitchell Krueger and a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dalibor Svrcina to get in the main draw. He began his main draw with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jordan Thompson in the first round.

Ad

Mannarino won his only match against Machac 6-1, 6-2 at Indian Wells last year, but based on current form, the Czech player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Tomas Machac

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More