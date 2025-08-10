Cincinnati Open Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton, Karen Khachanov vs Valentin Royer

Players will aim to reach the third round of the Cincinnati Open 2025 on Day 4 (August 10) of the tournament. Defending champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner made a swift start to his title defense, dispatching Daniel Elahi Galan 6-1, 6-1 in less than an hour.

Americans Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe also scored comfortable wins to reach the third round. However, there were a couple of big upsets on the third day, with eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti and 11th seed Capser Ruud being among the casualties. Both lost from a set up as well.

Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime were some of the other notable names who advanced to the third round. As more players aim to join them, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set for Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:

#1. Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton

Medvedev's form has taken a beating this year, with a 26-16 record for the season thus far. This is the first time since 2018 (barring the 2020 pandemic-affected season) that he hasn't won at least 30 matches almost halfway through August. He has a 15-9 record on hardcourts, and recently made the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open and the third round of the Canadian Open.

Medvedev received a bye into the second round of the Cincinnati Open, while Walton scored a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over lucky loser Mariano Navone to make a winning debut here. He reached his first semifinal on the ATP Tour at last month's Los Cabos Open, and lost in the second round of the Canadian Open.

This will be the first meeting between them. Medvedev won the Cincinnati Open in 2019 and has a 15-7 record at the venue. His current form makes him susceptible to an upset. However, given their respective resumes, he will be the favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev

#2. Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn

Jakub Mensik at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mensik took his career to the next level by winning his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open earlier this year. He has a 25-14 record this season, with a 15- record on hardcourts. His time at the Canadian Open came to an end in the third round. He received a first-round bye as one of the seeded players at the Cincinnati Open.

Quinn was ranked outside the top 200 at the start of the season but has worked his way into the top 100 of the ATP rankings. He made a winning debut at the Cincinnati Open, beating Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round. He started his summer hardcourt swing with second-round appearances at the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open.

Mensik leads their rivalry 1-0, winning their only encounter at the Madrid Open earlier this year. Quinn has a 1-3 record against top 20 players, with his only win coming via a mid-match retirement. While he has made considerable progress this year, this could be another match that he loses against a top player.

Predicted winner: Jakub Mensik

#3. Karen Khachanov vs Valentin Royer

Khachanov has been in great form in recent weeks, reaching at least the quarterfinals of his last four tournaments. He kicked off his summer hardcourt swing in great form, with a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open. He received a bye into the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Royer came through the qualifying rounds in Cincinnati and then staged a comeback to beat Sebastian Ofner 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. This marked his maiden win at the Masters 1000 level, and his second main draw win at the ATP level.

This is likely going to be an easy win for Khachanov given his current form. Royer is just starting to find his footing on the ATP Tour at the moment, so this could be an uphill battle for him if he intends to pull off an upset.

Predicted winner: Karen Khachanov

#4. Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Cameron Norrie at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Norrie has a 9-10 record on hardcourts this year, with a quarterfinal showing at the Delray Beach Open and a third-round appearance at the Indian Wells Masters being his best results. He recently made the third round of the Citi DC Open, and left the Canadian Open without winning a match. He received a bye into the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Bautista Agut edged past Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) to reach the second round of the Cincinnati Open. It marked his second win on hardcourts this year, improving his record to 2-7.

Norrie and Bautista Agut are familiar rivals, though the Brit has won all four of their previous meetings. Their most recent encounter took place at Wimbledon a few weeks ago, and it was decided in four sets. Given their results on hardcourts this year, Norrie will be highly favored to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More