Cincinnati Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu, Emma Navarro vs Ella Seidel 

The Cincinnati Open is hosting some of the best tennis players in the world this week. The hard-court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's tour.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are the top two seeds at the event. Sabalenka hardly broke a sweat during her first test and defeated Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek are participating in Cincinnati this week. While Swiatek edged past Anastasia Potapova, Keys secured a brilliant comeback win against Eva Lys in the second round.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and prediction for Day Four of the Cincinnati Open:

Ad

Trending

4) Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu

Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

First up, Coco Gauff will take on Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Ad

After a maiden title triumph in Paris, Gauff has chalked up ordinary results in Berlin, London, and Montreal. She reached the fourth round of the Canadian Open but lost to Victoria Mboko in straight sets.

Xinyu, meanwhile, has had a hectic season so far. Apart from semifinal runs in Singapore and Prague, she secured a runner-up finish in Berlin. She also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Zeynep Sonmez in the second round.

Ad

While Xinyu has been in slightly better form, Gauff has the superior ranking and better record on hardcourts. The American should be able to find her best potential in Cincinnati and begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Coco Gauff

3) Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova

Bencic at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Belinda Bencic will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Bencic has been in sublime form this year. After a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the quarterfinal in Indian Wells and the semifinal at Wimbledon. The Swiss will enter after a third-round exit in Montreal.

Kudermetova, meanwhile, has yet to make a significant impact on tour. After a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Rosmalen. The Russian will also enter after a third-round finish in Montreal.

Ad

Kudermetova looked in good shape last week, but dealing with Bencic will be a tough task in the second round. It is most likely that the Swiss uses her versatility to solve this riddle and enter the third round.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic

2) Jasmine Paolini vs Maria Sakkari

Third, Jasmine Paolini will take on Maria Sakkari in the second round.

Paolini has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she clinched the title in Rome and exited the Wimbledon Championships in the second round. The Italian will enter after an early loss in Montreal at the hands of Aoi Ito.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sakkari, has been grinding out tough results this year. After early exits in Melbourne, Doha, and Dubai, she reached the fourth round in Rome and the quarterfinals in Washington. The Greek started her campaign with a convincing win against Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.

Paolini will be eager to snap her two-match losing streak on tour. The Italian has showcased her hard-court potential in Miami and shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Sakkari in the second round.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini

1) Emma Navarro vs Ella Seidel

Navarro at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Lastly, Emma Navarro will take on Ella Seidel in the second round.

Ad

Navarro has had a decent season so far. After a title-winning run in Merida, she reached the quarterfinals in Bad Homburg and the last 16 in Wimbledon. The American will enter after a third-round exit in Montreal.

Meanwhile, Ella Seidel has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She entered the qualifiers in Melbourne, Paris, and Wimbledon but only made the main draw in London. She's been clinical in Cincinnati so far, first winning her qualification rounds and then defeating Polina Kudermetova in the opening bout.

Ad

Seidel will have nothing to lose against an established player like Navarro. The 20-year-old could present a stern challenge to the American but might eventually come up short in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Emma Navarro

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More