Cincinnati Open Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo, Frances Tiafoe vs Ugo Humbert

Day 5 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 11) will see eight third-round matches take place in the top half of the men's singles draw. Top seed Jannik Sinner will lead the day's action as he will take on Canada's Gabriel Diallo.

Ad

Among the home favorites, fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz, tenth-seeded Frances Tiafoe, thirteenth-seeded Tommy Paul, and twenty-eighth-seeded Alex Michelsen will all be in action. Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are some of the other notable seeded players in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will face the 30th seed, Gabriel Diallo, in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Sinner has won 27 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025, including victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. At the Cincinnati Open, he received a bye in the first round, after which he won 6-1, 6-1 against Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round.

Diallo has a 31-21 win/loss record in the year, with a title at the Libema Open. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round and then began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez in the second round.

Ad

This is the first time Sinner and Diallo will be facing each other, with the Italian being the favorite to win the match, as he is the top seed and defending champion.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Frances Tiafoe vs Ugo Humbert

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Tenth seed and last year's runner-up, Frances Tiafoe, will go up against twentieth seed Ugo Humbert in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Tiafoe has won 23 of the 40 matches this year, with a runner-up finish in Houston being his best result. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

Humbert has an 18-14 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being winning the title in Marseille. The Frenchman began his campaign in Cincinnati with a bye in the opening round and then won 6-3, 6-4 against Coleman Wong in the second round.

Ad

Tiafoe has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Humbert, having won their last encounter at Cincinnati in 2021, which makes the American player the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Frances Tiafoe

#3 Joao Fonseca vs Terence Atmane

In Picture: Joao Fonseca (Getty)

Joao Fonseca will face French qualifier Terence Atmane in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Fonseca has a 30-13 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Buenos Aires and two Challenger titles in Canberra and Phoenix. At the Cincinnati Open, he began with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Bu Yunchaokete in the first round and then got a victory via retirement against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Atmane has a 28-24 win/loss record in 2025, with two Challenger titles in Busan and Guangzhou. In Cincinnati, he won 7-5, 6-4 against Omar Jasika and 7-5, 6-3 against Li Tu in the qualifiers to get in the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over fifteenth seed Flavio Cobolli in the second round.

Ad

This will be the first encounter between Fonseca and Atmane, with the Brazilian being the favorite to win, based on current form.

Predicted winner- Joao Fonseca

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More