Cincinnati Open Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino, Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune

Day 7 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 13) will feature 4 fourth-round matches in the top half of the men's draw. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Jannik Sinner, who will face French qualifier Adrian Mannarino.

The day will also see two American favorites, fourth seed Taylor Fritz and tenth seed Frances Tiafoe, in action, against the likes of Terence Atmane and Holger Rune, respectively. The other match will feature 23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime taking on Benjamin Bonzi.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 7 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino

Jannik Sinner will face French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Sinner has won 28 of the 31 matches in 2025, with titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. At the Cincinnati Open, he began with a bye in the first round, after which he won 6-1, 6-1 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round, and then won 6-2, 7-6 (6) against 30th seed Gabriel Diallo in the third round.

Including Challenger matches, Mannarino has a 28-29 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Newport Challenger. At the Cincinnati Open, he won his matches against Mitchell Krueger and Dalibor Svrcina in the qualifiers to get into the main draw.

Mannarino began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Jordan Thompson in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3 win over 19th seed Tomas Machac in the second round. In the third round, he won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against 13th seed Tommy Paul.

Sinner has won all three matches against Mannarino, including their last encounter at Indian Wells in 2023, making the Italian player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe in action (Getty)

In a rematch of last year's Cincinnati Open semifinal, Frances Tiafoe and Holger Rune will clash in the fourth round at this year's Cincinnati Open.

Tiafoe has a 24-17 win/loss record in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Houston being his best result. At Cincinnati, he began with a first-round bye, following which he won 6-4, 6-3 against Roberto Carbaelles Baena in the second round, and then won 6-4, 6-4 against 20th seed Ugo Humbert in the third round.

Rune has a 26-15 win/loss record this year, with his best result being winning the title at the Barcelona Open. At Cincinnati, he began with a bye in the first round, after which he opened his campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Roman Safiuillin in the second round, and then won 7-6 (4), 6-3 against 28th seed Alex Michelsen in the third round.

The duo met at the Cincinnati semifinal last year, with Tiafoe winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), making the American player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Frances Tiafoe

#3 Taylor Fritz vs Terence Atmane

In Picture: Taylor Fritz in action (Getty)

Fourth seed and home favorite Taylor Fritz will face Terence Atmane in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Fritz has won 38 of the 52 matches he has played this year, with titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, after which he won 6-4, 6-4 against Emilio Nava in the second round, and then won 7-6 (4), 7-5 against 31st seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis this year, Atmane has a 29-24 win/loss record with two Challenger titles in Busan and Guangzhou. He won against Omar Jasika and Li Tu in the qualifiers to get into the main draw in Cincinnati. He began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) against 15th seed Flavio Cobolli in the second round. In the third round, he won 6-3, 6-4 against Joao Fonseca.

Fritz has won his only match against Atmane 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), at Shanghai last year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz

