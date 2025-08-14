Cincinnati Open Day 8: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka

Day 8 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 14) features three men's singles matches. Of the three matches, defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in a quarterfinal clash.

The other quarterfinal clash on Day 8 will feature the seventh seed, Holger Rune, facing off against qualifier Terence Atmane. The third match of the day will be a fourth-round match between the fifth seed and home favorite Ben Shelton, taking on 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka.

Let's look at the matches scheduled to take place on Day 8 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

2024 Cincinnati champion Jannik Sinner will face 23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Sinner has a 29-3 win/loss record this year, winning two of three Majors in the season. At the Cincinnati Open, he began with a bye in the opening round and then secured wins over Daniel Elahi Galan and Gabriel Diallo in the next two rounds. In the fourth round, he won 6-4, 7-6 (4) over Adrian Mannarino.

Auger-Aliassime has won 29 of the 47 matches in 2025, with two titles in Adelaide and Montpellier, and a runner-up finish in Dubai. At the Cincinnati Open, he began with an opening round bye, following which he won 6-2, 7-6 (3) against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round, and then won via retirement against Arthur Rinderknech in the third round. In the fourth round, he won 6-4, 6-3 against Benjamin Bonzi.

Auger-Aliassime has won both his matches against Sinner, including a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 in their last match in Cincinnati in 2022, but it is the top-seeded Italian who is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka

In Picture: Ben Shelton in action (Getty)

Fifth seed Ben Shelton will take on 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Shelton has won 34 of the 50 matches in 2025, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title in Montreal last week. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, following which he won he got a win via retirement against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round, and then won 7-6 (3), 6-3 against Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

Lehecka has a 30-16 win/loss record in 2025, with his best results being winning the title in Brisbane and a runner-up finish in Queen's. He began his campaign in Cincinnati with an opening-round bye, following which he won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Tristan Boyer in the second round, and then won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) against Adam Walton in the third round.

Shelton has won his only match against Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 at Stuttgart this year, making the American player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ben Shelton

#3 Holger Rune vs Terence Atmane

In Picture: Holger Rune in action (Getty)

Seventh seed Holger Rune is all set to face off against French Qualifier Terence Atmane in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Rune has won 27 of the 42 matches in 2025, with his best result being winning the title in Barcelona. He began his Cincinnati Open campaign with a bye in the first round, following which he won his matches against Roman Safiullin and Alex Michelsen in the next two rounds. In the fourth round, he won via retirement against the tenth seed, Frances Tiafoe.

Atmane has a 30-24 win/loss record in 2025, with two Challenger titles, but his current run in Cincinnati is his best result on the Main Tour this season. He began his Cincinnati campaign with wins over Omar Jasika and Li Tu in the qualifiers, following which he won against the likes of Yoshihito Nishioka and Flavio Cobolli in the first two rounds of the main draw.

Atmane then won 6-3, 6-4 against Brazilian sensation Jaoa Fonseca in the third round, following which he caused a massive upset in the fourth round, winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 against fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

This is the first meeting between Rune and Atmane, but the Dane is the favorite to win, being the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Holger Rune

