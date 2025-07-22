Citi DC Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Quentin Halys

Date: July 22, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Quentin Halys preview

Aleksandar Kovacevic is set to face Quentin Halys in the opening round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 at Court 4 on Tuesday, July 22.

Kovacevic had a memorable start to the 2025 season, particularly enjoying a successful three-week stretch from mid-January to February. During this period, the American national won the Challenger tournament in Oeiras and reached the finals of the Open Occitanie after clinching wins over Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev.

Subsequently, he had a forgettable series of performances, including opening-round losses at Rotterdam, Indian Wells, and Miami.

At Los Cabos earlier this week, Kovacevic played his first match on a hardcourt surface after nearly four months. He pleasantly surprised many with a deep run at the ATP 250 event, eventually losing 4-6, 2-6 to Denis Shapovalov in the final.

Quentin Halys, on the other hand, has played relatively fewer matches on the surface. Across 10 tournaments, the Frenchman boasts a 52.6% win rate, with his best result coming at Dubai. Halys defeated Yasutaka Uchiyama and Pavel Kotov to clinch a spot in the main draw. He further pulled off upsets against Rublev, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Luca Nardi before suffering a 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 loss against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

Quentin Halys leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aleksandar Kovacevic -110 +0.5 (-130) Over 22.5 (-165) Quentin Halys -115 -0.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (+115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Quentin Halys prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic boasts a career win rate of 58.3%, further increasing to 66.7% on hard courts in the 2025 season, making it his most successful surface by far. In contrast, Quentin Halys entered Washington with a 52.6% hardcourt win rate in 2025.

While Halys is clearly the more powerful server and racks up more aces per match, his effectiveness drops significantly when he misses his first serve. He struggles on second serve, winning just 48.3% of those points as compared to Kovacevic’s 52.9%. Moreover, Halys is prone to errors, averaging 2.2 more double faults per match than Kovacevic.

Prediction: Aleksandar Kovacevic to win in straight sets.

