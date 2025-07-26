Citi DC Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Alex de Minaur vs (LL) Corentin Moutet

Date: July 26, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet preview

In Picture: De Minaur in action (Getty)

Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur is set to face French lucky loser Corentin Moutet in the semifinal of the 2025 Citi DC Open.

Ad

Trending

De Minaur has a 33-13 win/loss record in 2025, with his best outing coming at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also had an impressive run at Monte-Carlo, losing against Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal.

De Minaur began his Washington campaign with an opening round bye due to his seeding, and began his tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Bu Yunchaokate in the second round. He won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4 against eleventh-seeded Jiri Lehecka in the third round, before winning 6-4, 6-4 against fourteenth-seeded and home favorite Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Including Challenger tennis, Corentin Moutet has a 27-18 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result coming at the Mallorca Championships, where he lost 5-7, 6-7 (3) against Tallon Griekspoor in the final. He also had a decent run in Rome, losing 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper in the fourth round.

At the Citi DC Open, Moutet lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 against Yibing Wu in the qualifiers, but entered the event as a lucky loser. He began his tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over compatriot Alexandre Muller in the second round, followed by a 6-2, 7-6 (4) against Dan Evans in the third round. In the quarterfinals, he won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 against eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

Ad

Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur TBD TBD TBD Corentin Moutet TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet prediction

In the three matches in Washington so far, De Minaur has won 76 percent of the points behind his first serve and 62 percent of the points behind the second serve. He has a 45 percent break point conversion rate and has saved 8 of the 13 break point opportunities conceded on his serve.

Moutet has won 70 percent of his first-serve points and 61 percent second-serve points in his five matches at Washington so far. He has a 57 percent break point conversion rate and has saved 9 of the 16 break point opportunities on his serve.

Ad

De Minaur is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the seeded and the higher-ranked player.

Pick- Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More