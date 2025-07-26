Citi DC Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Alex de Minaur vs (LL) Corentin Moutet
Date: July 26, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet preview
Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur is set to face French lucky loser Corentin Moutet in the semifinal of the 2025 Citi DC Open.
De Minaur has a 33-13 win/loss record in 2025, with his best outing coming at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also had an impressive run at Monte-Carlo, losing against Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal.
De Minaur began his Washington campaign with an opening round bye due to his seeding, and began his tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Bu Yunchaokate in the second round. He won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4 against eleventh-seeded Jiri Lehecka in the third round, before winning 6-4, 6-4 against fourteenth-seeded and home favorite Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals.
Including Challenger tennis, Corentin Moutet has a 27-18 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result coming at the Mallorca Championships, where he lost 5-7, 6-7 (3) against Tallon Griekspoor in the final. He also had a decent run in Rome, losing 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper in the fourth round.
At the Citi DC Open, Moutet lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 against Yibing Wu in the qualifiers, but entered the event as a lucky loser. He began his tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over compatriot Alexandre Muller in the second round, followed by a 6-2, 7-6 (4) against Dan Evans in the third round. In the quarterfinals, he won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 against eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Alex de Minaur vs Corentin Moutet prediction
In the three matches in Washington so far, De Minaur has won 76 percent of the points behind his first serve and 62 percent of the points behind the second serve. He has a 45 percent break point conversion rate and has saved 8 of the 13 break point opportunities conceded on his serve.
Moutet has won 70 percent of his first-serve points and 61 percent second-serve points in his five matches at Washington so far. He has a 57 percent break point conversion rate and has saved 9 of the 16 break point opportunities on his serve.
De Minaur is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the seeded and the higher-ranked player.
Pick- Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets