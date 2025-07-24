Citi DC Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie

Date: July 24, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie preview

In Picture: Nakashima in action (Getty)

14th seed Brandon Nakashima is all set to face former Top-10 player Cameron Norrie in the third round of the 2025 Citi DC Open.

Including Challenger tennis, Nakashima has a 23-19 win/loss record this year, with an 11-8 record on hard courts. His best hard-court result this year has been reaching the semifinal in Acapulco, where he lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against eventual champion Tomas Machac.

Nakashima had a decent time on the natural surfaces, especially on grass; he had two quarterfinal finishes at Stuttgart and Queen's Club, losing against the likes of Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper, respectively. At the Citi DC Open, he began with a first-round bye and then won 6-3, 6-4 against compatriot Ethan Quinn in the second round.

Cameron Norrie has won 27 of the 46 matches he has played this year, including a 9-9 win/loss record on hard courts. His best hard-court results include quarterfinal finishes at Hong Kong and Delray Beach, where he lost against the likes of Kei Nishikori and Alex Michelsen, respectively.

Norrie had a great time on the natural surfaces, as he reached the semifinal on the clay courts of Geneva. He had decent outings at both the French Open and at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round and the quarterfinals, respectively, but falling short against the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. At the Citi DC Open, he began with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over qualifier Billy Harris in the first round, followed by a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over second seed Lorenzo Musetti in the second round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie has a 3-1 head-to-head record against Nakashima, with the Brit winning 6-4, 6-4 the last time they played at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -130 -1.5 (+170) Over 23.5 (-105) Cameron Norrie +100 +1.5 (-250) Under 23.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Nakashima has reached three hard-court finals in his career, winning his sole ATP title at the San Diego Open in 2022, where he won 6-4, 6-4 against Marcos Giron in the final. However, since 2022, the American player has failed to reach a singles final on the Tour.

Norrie has reached nine hard-court finals in his career, winning three titles on the surface. The last hard-court title for Norrie came at the 2022 Delray Beach Open, where he won 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) against Reilly Opelka in the final.

Norrie is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he has a favorable head-to-head record against Nakashima, and the Brit has been in great form recently.

Pick- Norrie to win in three sets

