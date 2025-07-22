Citi DC Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs (WC) Ethan Quinn
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn preview
Fourteenth-seed Brandon Nakashima will take on wildcard entrant Ethan Quinn in an all-American second-round match at the 2025 Citi DC Open on Tuesday, July 22. The winner will face Cameron Norrie or second-seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.
Nakashima's hardcourt performance has been inconsistent so far. He was slow off the blocks, securing just one win in his first five matches. He then had a decent run leading up to the Sunshine Double, reaching the Mexican Open semifinals and the Delray Beach Open quarterfinals.
Nakashima's win-loss record on hard stands at 10-8. The American will commence his campaign in Washington following a third-round exit at Wimbledon. Last time, he suffered a third-round defeat against Ben Shelton at the ATP 500 event.
Meanwhile, Quinn's hardcourt swing this season started strongly with a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger tournament. He failed to qualify for the Australian Open but made notable runs at the Delray Beach Open and the Dallas Open, where he made it to the main draw via qualifiers and reached the second round.
Quinn faced Christopher O'Connell in the first round of the Citi DC Open. He earned a crucial break in the fourth game of the first set before securing two more in the second set to register a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win.
Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head remains 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. The remaining odds will be updated once they are available.)
Brandon Nakashima vs Ethan Quinn prediction
Nakashima has looked in decent touch recently, courtesy of a consistent run during the grasscourt swing. The American has won six of his last nine matches. However, it remains to be seen how the form will change with a shift in the surface.
Quinn looked confident throughout his first-round match and was barely tested by his opponent. However, his limited experience on the main tour and struggles when facing top-ranked players make him less likely to advance to the next round.
Nakashima should win easily if he effectively uses his powerful serve and all-court game. However, given his inconsistent run on hard courts this year, it will not be a surprise if Quinn pulls off an upset.
Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.