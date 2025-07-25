Citi DC Open 2025: Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Clara Tauson at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Clara Tauson will square off against Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Tauson received a first-round bye, following which she took on Caroline Dolehide in the second round. The former snagged a break of serve in the very first game of the match but the latter bagged the next four games to go 4-1 up. The American kept her nose in front until the end to claim the opening set.

Tauson led by a break in the second set, only for Dolehide to worm her way back into the match. A tie-break looked imminent when the Dane broke her opponent's serve in the 12th game to take the set. She squandered her break advantage in the third set as well, letting go of a comfy 3-0 lead.

Ad

However, Dolehide buckled under the pressure while serving to stay in the match at 5-4. Tauson broke her serve one last time to complete a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback win.

Kalinskaya beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round, where she was up against eighth seed Magda Linette. The Russian needed a single break of serve to capture the first set. She then sprinted towards the finish line, dishing out a bagel in the second set to score a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Ad

Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Tauson won their previous meeting at Wimbledon 2025 in two competitive sets.

Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Clara Tauson -120 +1.5 (-300) Over 21.5 (-130) Anna Kalinskaya -105 -1.5 (+195) Under 21.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tauson fought past Dolehide in over three hours to book her spot in the last eight. 11 double faults coupled with numerous errors from the baseline made this an uphill battle for the Dane. This was her 28th win of the season, and 18th on hardcourts.

Ad

Both of Kalinskaya's matches at the Citi DC Open combined didn't cross the three-hour mark. Recurring injuries have hindered her momentum this year but she's showing signs of a resurgence this week. She fired 24 winners against 20 unforced errors in the previous round and won 70 percent of her first serve points as well.

Tauson and Kalinskaya faced off a few weeks ago in the second round of Wimbledon. The latter had a couple of set points in the second set tie-break to force a third set but couldn't get the job done, and lost the match in straight sets. However, the Russian's form this week suggests that she's in good position to avenge her prior loss to her younger rival, who was quite sloppy in the previous round.

Pick: Anna Kalinskaya to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More