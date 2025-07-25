Citi DC Open 2025: Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN
Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya preview
Fourth seed Clara Tauson will square off against Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Tauson received a first-round bye, following which she took on Caroline Dolehide in the second round. The former snagged a break of serve in the very first game of the match but the latter bagged the next four games to go 4-1 up. The American kept her nose in front until the end to claim the opening set.
Tauson led by a break in the second set, only for Dolehide to worm her way back into the match. A tie-break looked imminent when the Dane broke her opponent's serve in the 12th game to take the set. She squandered her break advantage in the third set as well, letting go of a comfy 3-0 lead.
However, Dolehide buckled under the pressure while serving to stay in the match at 5-4. Tauson broke her serve one last time to complete a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback win.
Kalinskaya beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round, where she was up against eighth seed Magda Linette. The Russian needed a single break of serve to capture the first set. She then sprinted towards the finish line, dishing out a bagel in the second set to score a 6-4, 6-0 win.
Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Tauson won their previous meeting at Wimbledon 2025 in two competitive sets.
Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Clara Tauson vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction
Tauson fought past Dolehide in over three hours to book her spot in the last eight. 11 double faults coupled with numerous errors from the baseline made this an uphill battle for the Dane. This was her 28th win of the season, and 18th on hardcourts.
Both of Kalinskaya's matches at the Citi DC Open combined didn't cross the three-hour mark. Recurring injuries have hindered her momentum this year but she's showing signs of a resurgence this week. She fired 24 winners against 20 unforced errors in the previous round and won 70 percent of her first serve points as well.
Tauson and Kalinskaya faced off a few weeks ago in the second round of Wimbledon. The latter had a couple of set points in the second set tie-break to force a third set but couldn't get the job done, and lost the match in straight sets. However, the Russian's form this week suggests that she's in good position to avenge her prior loss to her younger rival, who was quite sloppy in the previous round.
Pick: Anna Kalinskaya to win in three sets.