Citi DC Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs (LL) Corentin Moutet

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet preview

Daniil Medvedev at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on lucky loser Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Medvedev rallied from a set down to beat Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 to reach the third round, where Wu Yibing awaited him. After his struggles in the previous round, the Russian wasn't troubled at all this time. He broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to score a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win.

Moutet initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Citi DC Open. However, Holger Rune's last-minute withdrawal opened up a lucky loser spot, which went to him. He received a bye into the second round as the Dane was seeded. The Frenchman beat his compatriot Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-1 to make the third round, where he was up against Dan Evans.

Ad

Moutet was all over Evans in the opening set, breaking his serve twice to clinch the set. The Frenchman led by a break twice in the second set and even held a match point on his opponent's serve in the ninth game, which he fumbled. He couldn't serve out the match in the 10th game as well. However, he got his act together in the tie-break to wrap up a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Medvedev leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Mallorca Championships 2021 in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -400 +1.5 (-1200) Over 21.5 (-110) Corentin Moutet +280 -1.5 (+500) Under 21.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Corentin Moutet at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Moutet has made the most out of his second shot, advancing to his second quarterfinal of the season and his first on hardcourts. Despite some late resistance from former Citi DC Open champ Evans in the latter half of the match, the Frenchman kept him at bay to get over the finish line. He struck 27 winners against 24 unforced errors, and won 79 percent of his first serve points.

Ad

Medvedev played one of his cleanest matches of the season to beat Wu in the previous round. He won a massive 93 percent of points behind his first serve and hit 18 winners compared to only five unforced errors. He's through to his eighth quarterfinal of the year, and fifth on hardcourts.

Moutet lost his only prior meeting against Medvedev rather tamely in Mallorca four years ago. The Frenchman has a 2-5 record against top 20 players this season, though neither of his wins were on hardcourts, a surface Medvedev prefers over clay and grass. The Russian is loving the quick conditions here. If he maintains his form from the previous round, then it's tough to see him losing this encounter.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More