Citi DC Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs (LL) Corentin Moutet
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet preview
Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on lucky loser Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Medvedev rallied from a set down to beat Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 to reach the third round, where Wu Yibing awaited him. After his struggles in the previous round, the Russian wasn't troubled at all this time. He broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to score a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win.
Moutet initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Citi DC Open. However, Holger Rune's last-minute withdrawal opened up a lucky loser spot, which went to him. He received a bye into the second round as the Dane was seeded. The Frenchman beat his compatriot Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-1 to make the third round, where he was up against Dan Evans.
Moutet was all over Evans in the opening set, breaking his serve twice to clinch the set. The Frenchman led by a break twice in the second set and even held a match point on his opponent's serve in the ninth game, which he fumbled. He couldn't serve out the match in the 10th game as well. However, he got his act together in the tie-break to wrap up a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win.
Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head
Medvedev leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Mallorca Championships 2021 in straight sets.
Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Daniil Medvedev vs Corentin Moutet prediction
Moutet has made the most out of his second shot, advancing to his second quarterfinal of the season and his first on hardcourts. Despite some late resistance from former Citi DC Open champ Evans in the latter half of the match, the Frenchman kept him at bay to get over the finish line. He struck 27 winners against 24 unforced errors, and won 79 percent of his first serve points.
Medvedev played one of his cleanest matches of the season to beat Wu in the previous round. He won a massive 93 percent of points behind his first serve and hit 18 winners compared to only five unforced errors. He's through to his eighth quarterfinal of the year, and fifth on hardcourts.
Moutet lost his only prior meeting against Medvedev rather tamely in Mallorca four years ago. The Frenchman has a 2-5 record against top 20 players this season, though neither of his wins were on hardcourts, a surface Medvedev prefers over clay and grass. The Russian is loving the quick conditions here. If he maintains his form from the previous round, then it's tough to see him losing this encounter.
Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.