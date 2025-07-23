Citi DC Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Emma Navarro vs (WC) Maria Sakkari

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Emma Navarro vs Maria Sakkari preview

Emma Navarro at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, second seed Emma Navarro will take on Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Navarro overcame a slow start to the season to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, her first of the season. After an underwhelming Middle East swing, she bounced back by winning the Merida Open, her first title at the WTA 500 level. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with early exits from the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open.

A quarterfinal finish at the Charleston Open was the highlight of Navarro's clay swing, which she concluded with a first-round exit from the French Open. She improved her results on grass with every tournament, ultimately losing to Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Unlike Navarro, Sakkari had to contest her first-round match at the Citi DC Open. She was up against Katie Boulter in her opener. The Greek raced to a 5-1 lead in no time in the first set but stumbled while trying to close out the set on her first attempt. She didn't make the same mistake twice, and successfully served out the set on her second try.

The second set played out in similar fashion. Sakkari secured a double-break lead but couldn't close out the match on her first try. However, she got the job done on her next attempt to register a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Emma Navarro vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Sakkari leads their rivalry 2-1. She won their previous meeting at the Indian Wells Open 2024 in three sets.

Emma Navarro vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -220 +1.5 (-600) Over 20.5 (-140) Maria Sakkari +170 -1.5 (+325) Under 20.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sakkari remained largely in charge of the proceedings against Boulter. Even though she failed to serve out both sets on her first attempt, she didn't let her opponent get a foothold in the match. She won 81 percent of her first serve points and went 4/7 on break points.

Sakkari improved her record to 14-18 with her latest win, with six of those wins coming on hardcourts against 10 losses. She hasn't won back-to-back matches on the surface this year.

Navarro has a 24-17 record for the season, with an 11-7 record on hardcourts, including a title. While she has a losing record against Sakkari, this could be her opportunity to even their head-to-head.

Sakkari's ranking has dropped to No. 90 due to her disappointing results this year. She also has a 1-9 record against top 20 players, and coupled with her struggles on hardcourts, she could find it tough to maintain her edge in this match-up. The American should be able to come out on top in this encounter.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets.

