Citi DC Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (6) Frances Tiafoe
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton preview
In one of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Citi DC Open, it will be an all-American clash between sixth-seeded Frances Tiafoe and fourth-seeded Ben Shelton.
Tiafoe has won 20 of the 35 matches he has played in 2025 so far, with two of his top results coming on clay. He reached the final in Houston and had a quarterfinal run at the French Open, losing against Jenson Brooksby and Lorenzo Musetti, respectively.
At Washington, Tiafoe received a bye in the first round as he is the sixth seed. He began his tournament against compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second round, winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. In the third round, he put up a dominant display, winning 6-1, 6-4 against ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli and reaching his third quarterfinal of the season.
Ben Shelton has won 25 of the 40 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result coming in Munich, where he fell short against Alexander Zverev in the final. The American player also reached the semifinal at the Australian Open and the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, losing against Jannik Sinner on both occasions.
At Washington, the fourth seed received a bye in the opening round and began his campaign against compatriot Mackenzie McDonald in the second round, which he won 6-3, 6-4. In the third round, he faced off against the 15th seed, Gabriel Diallo, winning 6-3, 6-2 against the Canadian player to reach his sixth quarterfinal of the year.
Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton head-to-head
Shelton has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Tiafoe, but it was the latter who won the last match 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 at the US Open last year.
Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton prediction
Tiafoe has won 87 percent of the points behind his first serve and 62 percent of the points behind his second serve. He has been a bit underpar on return, as he has broken his opponent's serve only twice in two matches, and has gotten his serve broken only once.
Shelton has won 90 percent of his first serve points, along with winning 75 percent of his second serve points. As a result, he has yet to face his break point on his serve in the two matches. On the return side, he has a 71 percent break point conversion rate in the two matches.
The upcoming match may feature multiple tiebreaks, given how well both players have been serving. However, the head-to-head gives a slight edge to Shelton in the match.
Pick- Ben Shelton to win in three sets