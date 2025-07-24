Citi DC Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Frances Tiafoe vs (9) Flavio Cobolli

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Frances Tiafoe will take on Flavio Cobolli in an all-seeded third-round encounter at the 2025 Citi DC Open on Thursday.

Trending

Tiafoe, the sixth seed at this year's tournament, comes into the event after a disappointing grass-court season. He could muster only one main draw win on the lawns, and his season's overall win-loss fell to 18-15.

A return to home soil brought him certain joy as the American was able to battle past Aleksandar Kovacevic in a three-set tussle 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. He will look to build on the momentum and stage a deep run here in DC.

Cobolli is at a career-high ranking. (Source: Getty)

Cobolli, meanwhile, finds himself in the middle of a career-best season in 2025. Not only has he won multiple titles (Romanian and Hamburg Opens), but also made his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon just a few days ago. As a result, he has broken into the top 20 of the rankings and is currently at his best standing of No. 18.

Playing in DC, he opened his campaign with a tight two-set win over Yoshihito Nishioka. He came through 6-2, 7-6(3) to improve his season's overall win-loss to 23-16.

Frances Tiafoe vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Cobolli in their current head-to-head with a 1-0 margin, having beaten him at last year's Delray Beach Open 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe vs Flavio Cobolli odds

(Odds to be updated)

Frances Tiafoe vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Tiafoe holds an edge in the head-to-head. (Source: Getty)

While Frances Tiafoe holds a slight edge in the head-to-head against Flavio Cobolli, the duo's recent run of form suggests a more favorable match-up for the Italian.

Cobolli has been on an upward trajectory ever since his last meeting with Tiafoe. While his two titles came on clay, the youngster's latest run to the Wimbledon quarterfinal showed that his game can succeed on quicker surfaces as well.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, has failed to post consistent results in 2025. While he has made a final (Houston) and reached the last eight at the French Open, the results have been sandwiched between stretches of poor performances elsewhere.

Playing in his opener, the American was solid on serve (12 aces and an 80% first serve winning percentage) but failed to make inroads into his opponent's service games.

Cobolli, meanwhile, was effective both on serve and return. While he also thundered down 10 aces, he also managed to put his opponent under pressure and broke serve on four occasions. If he can continue to showcase the all-court game that he has been doing in the last few weeks, he should be able to pull off an upset.

Prediction: Cobolli to win in three sets

