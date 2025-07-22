Citi DC Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller preview
Third seed Holger Rune will lock horns with Alexandre Muller in the second round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Following a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, Rune underperformed in his next few tournaments. He had a resurgence at the Indian Wells Masters, where he was stopped by Jack Draper in the final. However, he lost in the second round of the Miami Open a few days later.
Rune suffered his third consecutive loss with a first-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters. He got back to his winning ways with a title at the Barcelona Open, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. After another couple of underwhelming results, he got back on track with a fourth-round finish at the French Open.
Rune's grass swing started with a quarterfinal showing at Queen's Club. He was on track for a routine win over Nicolas Jarry in the first round of Wimbledon after claiming the first two sets. However, the latter staged a comeback to beat the Dane in five sets. He received a bye into the second round of the Citi DC Open.
While Rune got a bye, Muller was up against Beibit Zhukayev in the first round. The Frenchman secured a break of serve right off the bat in the first set, and remained in front until the end to claim the opener. He overcame a break deficit in the second set to turn the tables on his opponent for a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Holger Rune vs Alexandre Muller prediction
Muller snapped his five-match losing streak with his win over Zhukayev in the first round of the Citi DC Open. However, had he lost to a player ranked outside the top 200, he would've hit a new low. He improved his record for the season to 18-16, though half of those wins came in the first two months of the year, when he won the Hong Kong Open and reached the Rio Open final.
Rune crashed out of Wimbledon in stunning fashion after blowing a two-set lead. He will be keen to put that loss behind him and start anew on hardcourts. He has a 22-14 record this year, with a 11-7 record on hardcourts.
Muller has a 2-10 record against top 10 players, including a win over Alexander Zverev a few months ago. However, both of his wins were on clay. He has lost all of his matches against top 10 opposition on hardcourts in straight sets. Thus, Rune will be favored to come out on top in this contest.
Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.