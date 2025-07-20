Citi DC Open 2025: Important rules for fans, alcohol consumption on site, prohibited items on site & other questions answered 

The main draw of the Citi DC Open will get underway in Washington on Wednesday, July 23. It is the only combined ATP & WTA 500 tournament for men and women, respectively.

It is also the first tournament in the North American hard-court swing. Top drawers among men like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic will not feature in the tournament, but Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, and Daniil Medvedev will take part in it this year.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed at Citi DC Open:

Spectators cannot bring outside food and beverages into the stadium at the Citi DC Open, as per the rules of the tournament. However, the tournament offers an open bar inside the Stadium.

Consumption of alcohol is allowed, but it needs to be done in a "responsible and lawful manner", as per the tournament rules. Aside from that, flash photography and the use of foul language are also banned inside the stadium. The spectators, however, can carry reusable water bottles of 1 litre/33.5 oz. or less.

Quite understandably, spectators cannot enter the courts. However, they are not permitted to smoke inside the stadium, as the matches are going to be played in a smoke-free environment.

The rules of the tournament also suggest that the spectators cannot wear clothing or accessories with " inappropriate, or offensive messaging or imagery". This has been done keeping in mind that it will be telecast all over the world. Hence, drawing negative attention should be avoided at all costs.

Video recording devices and laptops are also prohibited inside the stadium:

The spectators cannot bring any recording devices, laptops, or computers to the stadium to avoid any possibility of professionally recording on-court action. They can also not bring large umbrellas, which can block the sight of fellow spectators.

In addition to that, they cannot bring laser pointing devices or drones to the ground. They cannot come with tennis racquets either. They cannot also bring flags, banners, or signs.

The spectators cannot display any unauthorized advertisement banner inside the stadium, nor can they bring selfie sticks and other telescopic devices. Aerosol cans and other noise-making devices are also prohibited.

The Citi DC Open will be held amid tight security and a strictly-regulated environment. Spectators cannot go overboard or behave uncontrollably inside the stadium. The goal is to enjoy the tennis matches and behave responsibly inside the premises.

