Citi DC Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint
Date: July 21, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint preview
Leylah Fernandez will face rising Aussie teen Maya Joint in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Fernandez had some decent results on hardcourts at the start of the year. She reached the third round of the Australian Open, the Qatar Open, and the Miami Open. She also made the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. The clay swing was forgettable for her, winning only one match across her four tournaments on the surface.
Fernandez's only win on clay came at the Italian Open, and she was eliminated in the first round of the French Open. She gave a better account of herself on grass, reaching the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open and the second round of Wimbledon.
Joint's star has been on the rise this year. She reached her first semifinal at the WTA level at the Hobart International, eventually losing to Elise Mertens. However, she couldn't sustain this momentum and lost to Jessica Pegula in the first round of the Australian Open.
Joint came through the qualifying rounds of her next few tournaments but couldn't make an impact in the main draw, except at the Merida Open, where she made the quarterfinals. The Aussie had her breakthrough at the Morocco Open, winning her maiden title on the WTA Tour. She then lost in the first round of the French Open.
The teenager claimed her second title of the season at the Eastbourne Open, beating Alexandra Eala after saving four championship points. Unfortunately, she couldn't ride this wave of momentum at Wimbledon, where she was knocked out in the first round. She will now be making her Citi DC Open debut.
Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint prediction
Joint has established herself as one of the players to look out for in the future. The teenager was ranked outside the top 100 at the start of the year and has since made her way into the top 40, with two titles to her name.
Fernandez's game and results have remained rather stagnant this year. She hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals of any tournament and hasn't posed a huge threat to top players, posting a 4-10 record against top 50 opposition.
Despite her rapid rise to the top this year, Joint hasn't fared well against quality opponents either, going 3-9 against top-50 players. Fernandez was known for her fighting spirit, but the same hasn't been visible this year, as she has lost 12 of her 16 matches in straight sets. This could be her chance to turn things around, with her experience giving her a slight edge against the teenager.
Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.