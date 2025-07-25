Match Details
Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs (Q) Taylor Townsend
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend preview
One of the quarterfinals fixtures at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature Canada's Leylah Fernandez and home favorite Taylor Townsend.
Including ITF matches, Fernandez has an 18-17 win/loss record in 2025, with a 12-8 record on hard courts. Her best hard-court result came at Abu Dhabi, where she lost 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 against Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals.
On the natural surfaces, Fernandez did not fare well, winning only six of her fifteen matches across the clay and grass court seasons, with one quarterfinal finish at Nottingham. At the Citi DC Open, she began with a routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Maya Joint in the first round. She caused a massive upset in the second round, winning 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 against top seed Jessica Pegula.
Taylor Townsend, on the other hand, has won 14 of her 25 matches so far this year, with her current run in Washington being her best performance. Before this run, her best result was reaching the third round at the Miami Open as a qualifier, losing 1-6, 6-7 (3) against Zheng Qinwen.
At the Citi DC Open, Townsend won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 against Camila Osorio and won 6-4, 6-2 against Emiliana Arango in the qualifiers to move into the main draw. She began her main-draw campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Tatjana Maria in the first round, following which, she secured a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin.
Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend prediction
In the two matches she has played at Washington, Fernandez has won 77 percent of the points behind the first serve, and has won 51 percent of the points on her second serve. She has a 40 percent break-point conversion rate and has been broken only three times in the two matches.
In her four matches so far, Townsend has won 66 percent of the first-serve points and 59 percent of the second-serve points. She has a 44 percent break point conversion rate and has saved 25 of the 32 break points she faced on her serve.
Townsend is the slight favorite as she is on her best run of 2025 and will have a huge crowd support, which will help her put forward a great performance.
Pick- Townsend to win in three sets