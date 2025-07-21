Citi DC Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Colton Smith preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs (Q) Colton Smith

Date: July 21, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Colton Smith preview

In Picture: Mackenzie McDonald (Getty)

One of the first-round clashes at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature Mackenzie McDonald taking on qualifier Colton Smith in the first round. McDonald has a 22-17 win/loss record this year, including Challenger tennis. His best performances have come on the Challenger Tour, such as reaching the final of the San Diego Challenger, losing 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Eliot Spizzirri.

On the main Tour, McDonald has not fared well, as he has not gone past the second round at any of the events he has played this season. The American player has not won more than a single main-draw match at any of the events he has taken part in. He is entering to play in Washington on the back of a three-match losing streak at the back end of the grass-court season, the last of which was a first-round exit at Wimbledon against Karen Khachanov.

Colton Smith has won 25 of the 36 matches in 2025, doing well in the Challenger Tour, where he reached two finals in Cleveland and Birmingham, winning the title in the former, and he lost against Otto Virtanen in the final in the latter. On the main Tour, his best result came in Houston, where he lost against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.

The Citi DC Open is the fourth event where Smith has qualified for the main draw in 2025. He began with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win against Andrew Fenty in the first round of qualifying, followed by a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against another American opponent, Tyler Zink, in the final round of qualifying.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Colton Smith head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Colton Smith odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald -300 TBD TBD Colton Smith +225 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Colton Smith prediction

McDonald's only bit of success on the ATP Tour has come on the hard courts, as the American player reached his only final of his career on the surface. He is a former finalist in Washington, losing 5-7, 6-4, 5-7 against Jannik Sinner in the 2021 final.

Smith has just started his ATP career and has yet to reach a final on the Tour. However, he has reached two hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning the title in Cleveland this year, defeating Eliot Spizzirri in the final.

McDonald is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and is a former runner-up in Washington.

Pick- McDonald to win in straight sets.

