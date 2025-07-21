Citi DC Open 2025: Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins

Date: July 21, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins preview

Mahda Linette at the Nottingham Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Magda Linette will take on former top 10 player Danielle Collins in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

The Australian swing was a bust for Linette as she went 1-3 Down Under. Her sole win came in Hobart, while she failed to clear the first hurdle in Brisbane and at the season's first Major. She stepped up her game over the next few weeks, reaching the last eight of the Abu Dhabi Open and the third round of the Qatar Open. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with a quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open.

Ad

Aside from a quarterfinal showing at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Linette's clay swing wasn't memorable. She also crashed out in the first round of the French Open. The pattern continued on grass, with a semifinal appearance at the Nottingham Open followed by a first-round exit from Wimbledon.

Reaching the third round of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the Miami Open were the highlights of Collins' hardcourt season at the start of the year. She lost to eventual champions Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.

Ad

Collins advanced to the quarterfinals and semifinals in Charleston and Strasbourg, respectively, during the clay swing. She also made the fourth round of the Italian Open, winning over Iga Swiatek in between. She lost to Olga Danilovic in three sets in the second round of the French Open, repeating her result from last year in Paris. The American's Wimbledon campaign concluded in the third round with a loss to Swiatek.

Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

This will be their first main draw meeting at the WTA level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Collins won their only meeting at the Challenger level in three sets back in 2018.

Ad

Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Magda Linette +175 -1.5 (+333) Over 21.5 (-110) Danielle Collins -225 +1.5 (-625) Under 21.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Linette has compiled an 18-17 record for the season so far, while going 11-9 on hardcourts. She's currently on a three-match losing streak as well. This will be her third appearance in Washington. She lost to Sloane Stephens in the first round on her debut in 2015 and reached the quarterfinals in 2018.

Ad

Collins has posted a 14-10 record for the year thus far, with a 5-4 record on hardcourts. This will be her second appearance at the Citi DC Open. She faltered at the very first hurdle on her debut in 2023. The American started the year ranked No. 11 and finds herself ranked outside the top 60 in this week's WTA rankings.

Collins won her maiden WTA 1000 title last year in Miami and posted some other strong results. She hasn't performed at the same level this year. She has a 4-9 record against top 50 players this season, and none of her four wins against them came on hardcourts. However, with Linette being in the middle of a slump, this could be the American's best chance to beat a top player on hardcourts.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More