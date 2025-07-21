Citi DC Open 2025: Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins
Date: July 21, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins preview
Eighth seed Magda Linette will take on former top 10 player Danielle Collins in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
The Australian swing was a bust for Linette as she went 1-3 Down Under. Her sole win came in Hobart, while she failed to clear the first hurdle in Brisbane and at the season's first Major. She stepped up her game over the next few weeks, reaching the last eight of the Abu Dhabi Open and the third round of the Qatar Open. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with a quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open.
Aside from a quarterfinal showing at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Linette's clay swing wasn't memorable. She also crashed out in the first round of the French Open. The pattern continued on grass, with a semifinal appearance at the Nottingham Open followed by a first-round exit from Wimbledon.
Reaching the third round of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the Miami Open were the highlights of Collins' hardcourt season at the start of the year. She lost to eventual champions Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.
Collins advanced to the quarterfinals and semifinals in Charleston and Strasbourg, respectively, during the clay swing. She also made the fourth round of the Italian Open, winning over Iga Swiatek in between. She lost to Olga Danilovic in three sets in the second round of the French Open, repeating her result from last year in Paris. The American's Wimbledon campaign concluded in the third round with a loss to Swiatek.
Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
This will be their first main draw meeting at the WTA level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Collins won their only meeting at the Challenger level in three sets back in 2018.
Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Magda Linette vs Danielle Collins prediction
Linette has compiled an 18-17 record for the season so far, while going 11-9 on hardcourts. She's currently on a three-match losing streak as well. This will be her third appearance in Washington. She lost to Sloane Stephens in the first round on her debut in 2015 and reached the quarterfinals in 2018.
Collins has posted a 14-10 record for the year thus far, with a 5-4 record on hardcourts. This will be her second appearance at the Citi DC Open. She faltered at the very first hurdle on her debut in 2023. The American started the year ranked No. 11 and finds herself ranked outside the top 60 in this week's WTA rankings.
Collins won her maiden WTA 1000 title last year in Miami and posted some other strong results. She hasn't performed at the same level this year. She has a 4-9 record against top 50 players this season, and none of her four wins against them came on hardcourts. However, with Linette being in the middle of a slump, this could be the American's best chance to beat a top player on hardcourts.
Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.