Citi DC Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Jaume Munar
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Marcos Giron vs Jaume Munar preview
Home favorite Marcos Giron and World No. 50 Jaume Munar will clash in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
A third-round showing at the Australian Open along with a fourth-round appearance at the Indian Wells Masters were the highlights of Giron's hardcourt swing at the start of the year. His time on clay wasn't as memorable, with a third-round finish at the Italian Open being the only saving grace.
Giron started his time on grass with a quarterfinal finish at the Eastbourne Open, falling to compatriot Taylor Fritz in three sets. His Wimbledon campaign concluded with a loss to 15th seed Jakub Mensik in the second round.
Munar made the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open and the Dallas Open at the start of the season. He faltered at the first hurdle of the Australian Open in between. He also reached the third round of the Miami Open.
A fourth-round showing at the Italian Open, Munar's second at the Masters 1000 level, was his best performance during the entire clay swing. The Spaniard then crossed the second round of a Major for the first time at Wimbledon. He upset 28th seed Alexander Bublik in the first round and followed it up with a win over Fabian Marozsan before losing to Marin Cilic in four sets in the third round.
Marcos Giron vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Giron leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Sofia Open 2021 in three sets.
Marcos Giron vs Jaume Munar odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Marcos Giron vs Jaume Munar prediction
Both players have an identical 17-15 record this year. However, Giron has a 10-6 record on hardcourts, while Munar has eight wins against five losses on the surface. The Spaniard recently attained a new career high of No. 50. This has been a breakthrough season for him in many ways, especially after crossing the second-round of a Major for the first time in his career at Wimbledon a few weeks ago.
This will be Munar's debut at the Citi DC Open. Giron, meanwhile, will be making his fourth appearance at the tournament. This hasn't been a happy hunting ground for him, with only one win from his prior three outings in Washington. He failed to cross the first hurdle in the last two appearances here.
Both players have matched up quite well against players around their own ranking. Giron did win their only prior meeting, although a lot has changed since their previous contest over four years ago. This match could go down to the wire given how they've performed this year, though Giron could have a slight edge due to the support of the home crowd.
Pick: Marcos Giron to win in three sets.