Citi DC Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu preview
Seventh seed Marta Kostyuk will square off against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
After losing her first two matches of the season, Kostyuk rebounded with a third-round finish at the Australian Open. She then made the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, and the Miami Open.
Kostyuk continued to shine at the WTA 1000 tournaments, reaching the last eight at the Madrid Open and the fourth round of the Italian Open. She lost to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on both occasions. She hasn't won a match since losing to the Belarusian in Rome, arriving at the Citi DC Open on a five-match losing streak.
Raducanu progressed to the third round of the Australian Open for the first time this year, ultimately going down to Iga Swiatek. After a string of poor results, she bounced back with a quarterfinal showing at the Miami Open, her best result at the WTA 1000 level.
Raducanu registered one of her best results on clay with a fourth-round appearance at the Italian Open. However, she lost in the second round of the French Open after that. She concluded her time on grass with a third-round exit from Wimbledon, giving Sabalenka a tough fight before losing to her in two competitive sets.
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head
Kostyuk leads Raducanu 2-1 in the head-to-head record. The Ukrainian won their previous meeting at the Madrid Open 2025 in three sets.
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction
Kostyuk's season has taken a turn for the worse over the past few months. Her ongoing five-match losing streak includes first-round exits from the French Open and Wimbledon. Two of those five losses came against players ranked outside the top 150, while the other three were against top 10 players. She has a 17-15 record this year, with a 10-8 record on hardcourts.
Raducanu was on the verge of pulling off a huge upset win over the top-ranked Sabalenka at Wimbledon. However, the latter raised her own level to deny the Brit the biggest scalp of her career. She has compiled an 18-14 record for the season, while going 7-7 on hardcourts.
While Kostyuk does have a narrow 2-1 advantage in this rivalry, her current form offers Raducanu an opportunity to level the score. The latter has never lost prior to the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open as well. As such, the Brit will be expected to make a winning start to her campaign here.
Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.