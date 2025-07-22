Citi DC Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Caroline Dolehide
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN
McCartney Kessler vs Caroline Dolehide preview
McCartney Kessler will take on Caroline Dolehide in the first round of the 2025 Citi DC Open on Tuesday, July 22. The winner will meet fourth-seed Clara Tauson in the second round.
Kessler has had a scintillating run on the tour this season. She climbed the rankings from No. 67 at the start of the year to No. 31 by July. The American won two titles during this run, one on hardcourts at the Hobart International.
Kessler's hard-court swing also saw her reach the ATX Open final. However, she had a disappointing spell when she suffered back-to-back first-round exits at the Australian Open, the Abu Dhabi Open, and the Qatar Open.
Meanwhile, Dolehide has a 6-5 win-loss record on hard this season. Her best performance on the surface came at the ATX Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. The Citi DC Open marks the American's first match on hard since the BNP Paribas Open.
Dolehide made an impressive run in Washington last year, defeating the likes of Daria Kasatkina to reach the semifinals. However, she failed to reach the final after falling to Paula Badosa in straight sets.
McCartney Kessler vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head
The two Americans have not crossed paths on the tour yet. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.
McCartney Kessler vs Caroline Dolehide odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
McCartney Kessler vs Caroline Dolehide prediction
Kessler's breakthrough season has seen her register some of the most notable performances on hard. Although she suffered a first-round exit in Washington last year, she is expected to make a deep run this time due to her improved form.
Dolehide will try to replicate her success from last year at the WTA 500 event. However, her recent form on the tour has been concerning as she registered just two wins in her last seven matches.
Given her current form on the tour, Kessler is expected to go through to the next round. Her strong baseline game is particularly effective on hard courts. If she wins an early break, there will be no turning back.
Pick: Kessler to win in straight sets.