Citi DC Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (8) Daniil Medvedev
Date: July 23, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev preview
Reilly Opelka will continue his campaign at the Mudabala Citi DC Open 2025 with his second-round match against eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.
Opelka has witnessed a strong season on hard courts. His 62.5% win rate is noticeably better than his overall performance across all surfaces. His most impressive moment came early in the year at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, where he delivered a series of impressive wins over Matteo Arnaldi, Novak Djokovic and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Unfortunately, his run came to an unexpected end in the final, where he was forced to retire during the opening set against Jiri Lehecka due to injury.
Opelka has had a hard time keeping up his form since his run in Brisbane. He lost in the second round of the Australian Open, and he couldn't find his rhythm at home either. He made it to the quarterfinals in Dallas, but then lost in the second round at Delray Beach and in the first round at Indian Wells. He did redeem himself with a third-round appearance in Miami, highlighted by a win over Holger Rune in the second round.
In his latest outing at the ATP 500 in Washington, Opelka had to fight hard in his opening match, ultimately edging past Murphy Cassone 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-3.
Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is going through one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. After early exits at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, he’s dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since early 2023. Now ranked World No. 14, he enters Washington with his lowest ranking in over six years.
His hard-court form has been below par, winning just 12 of 19 matches across seven tournaments.
The upcoming clash with Opelka will be Medvedev’s first match on hard courts in over four months, adding another layer of intrigue to the encounter.
Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head
Medvedev leads the head-to-head 4-2. In their last encounter, the former World No. 1 lost to Opelka in straight sets at the Libema Open.
Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev prediction
Aside from Medvedev’s inconsistent form, Opelka holds a significant advantage when it comes to serving. He boasts superior first and second serve percentages, while averaging 8.6 more aces per match and commits fewer double faults than Medvedev on the hard court.
That said, given Medvedev's experience, he won’t give in easily. Opelka may have the upper hand in the battle, but it will not be a walk in the park.
Prediction: Opelka to win in three sets.