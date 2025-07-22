Citi DC Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (8) Daniil Medvedev

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Reilly Opelka will continue his campaign at the Mudabala Citi DC Open 2025 with his second-round match against eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Opelka has witnessed a strong season on hard courts. His 62.5% win rate is noticeably better than his overall performance across all surfaces. His most impressive moment came early in the year at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, where he delivered a series of impressive wins over Matteo Arnaldi, Novak Djokovic and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Unfortunately, his run came to an unexpected end in the final, where he was forced to retire during the opening set against Jiri Lehecka due to injury.

Opelka has had a hard time keeping up his form since his run in Brisbane. He lost in the second round of the Australian Open, and he couldn't find his rhythm at home either. He made it to the quarterfinals in Dallas, but then lost in the second round at Delray Beach and in the first round at Indian Wells. He did redeem himself with a third-round appearance in Miami, highlighted by a win over Holger Rune in the second round.

In his latest outing at the ATP 500 in Washington, Opelka had to fight hard in his opening match, ultimately edging past Murphy Cassone 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-3.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is going through one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. After early exits at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, he’s dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since early 2023. Now ranked World No. 14, he enters Washington with his lowest ranking in over six years.

His hard-court form has been below par, winning just 12 of 19 matches across seven tournaments.

The upcoming clash with Opelka will be Medvedev’s first match on hard courts in over four months, adding another layer of intrigue to the encounter.

Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head 4-2. In their last encounter, the former World No. 1 lost to Opelka in straight sets at the Libema Open.

Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka +240 +3.5 (-145) Over 22.5 (-140) Daniil Medvedev -325 -3.5 (-102) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Reilly Opelka vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Aside from Medvedev’s inconsistent form, Opelka holds a significant advantage when it comes to serving. He boasts superior first and second serve percentages, while averaging 8.6 more aces per match and commits fewer double faults than Medvedev on the hard court.

That said, given Medvedev's experience, he won’t give in easily. Opelka may have the upper hand in the battle, but it will not be a walk in the park.

Prediction: Opelka to win in three sets.

