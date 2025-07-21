Citi DC Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Murphy Cassone preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (Q) Murphy Cassone

Date: July 21, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Reilly Opelka vs Murphy Cassone preview

Opelka in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Reilly Opelka will take on qualifier Murphy Cassone in the first round of the 2025 Citi DC Open on Monday, July 21. The winner will face eighth-seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Opelka will commence his campaign in Washington following a second-round exit at Wimbledon. The ATP 500 event will be the American's first outing on hardcourt since the Miami Open, where he fell to Tomas Machac in the third round.

Opelka has made a steady rise in the rankings this season. Considering that he had missed nearly two years on the tour, Opelka has performed well so far, especially on hardcourts. He reached the Brisbane International final and the Dallas Open quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Cassone will make his first main tour appearance of his career at the Citi DC Open. The American failed to qualify at the French Open, the Delray Beach Open, Wimbledon, and most recently at the Los Cabos Open. He has a 61 win percentage on the Challenger Tour.

In the Washington qualifiers, Cassone defeated fellow American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski in straight sets before recieving a walkover against Rinky Hijikata. He was leading 7-6(4), 1-2 when his opponent retired.

Reilly Opelka vs Murphy Cassone head-to-head

This will be the first time the two players cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Reilly Opelka vs Murphy Cassone odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka Murphy Cassone

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Reilly Opelka vs Murphy Cassone prediction

Cassone at the Birmingham Open (Image Source: Getty)

Opelka suffered a second-round exit at the Citi DC Open last year. It was just his third tournament of the season after returning from hip and wrist surgeries. The American appears to be in better shape and is expected to make a deeper run this time around.

Cassone is one of the most promising stars within the Challenger circuit. His serving game has been particularly impressive during the qualifiers. He will be keen to make a mark on the main tour, but getting a positive result against Opelka seems unlikely.

Opelka should be able to win the match without much hiccups as his aggressive baseline game and powerful serves will prove too difficult for the youngster to overcome.

Pick: Opelka to win in straight sets.

