Citi DC Open 2025 SF: Emma Raducanu vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Anna Kalinskaya
Date: July 26, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Raducanu vs Anna Kalinskaya preview
Former US Open champion and Top-10 player Emma Raducanu is all set to face Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinal of the 2025 Citi DC Open.
Raducanu's season reads 21 wins and 14 losses, and her semifinal run in Washington has been her best result so far. Her previous best results in 2025 were quarterfinal finishes at Miami and Queen's Club.
The Brit has been in top form in Washington this time, as the Brit has yet to drop a set in any of her three matches. She began her campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over seventh-seeded Marta Kostyuk in the first round.
In the next round, a highly anticipated match against Naomi Osaka was waiting, but the Brit easily won 6-4, 6-2 against the four-time Major champion. In her third quarterfinal appearance in 2025, she won 6-4, 7-5 against Maria Sakkari, reaching her first semifinal in 2025.
Anna Kalinskaya has had an average 2025 so far, having an even 13-13 win/loss record. Her best result of the season has been reaching the semifinal in Singapore, where she had to retire against Ann Li.
Kalinskaya also reached the quarterfinals in Charleston and Strasbourg, losing against Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins, respectively. At the Citi DC Open, she began with a 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.
The Russian then won 6-4, 6-0 against eighth-seeded Magda Linette before winning 6-4, 7-5 against fourth-seeded Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals, reaching her second semifinal of the season.
Emma Raducanu vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Emma Raducanu vs Anna Kalinskaya odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Emma Raducanu vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction
In her previous match against Sakkari, Raducanu won 60 percent of her service points and 48 percent of her return points. On her serving side, she won 73 percent of the points behind her first serve, whereas on the return side, she created 13 break-point opportunities, converting five of them. However, her second serve was vulnerable, which saw her get broken three times in the match.
In her previous match against Tauson, Kalinskaya won 61 percent of her service points and 51 percent of the return points. She won 69 percent of her second-serve points and won 6 of the 11 break-point opportunities she created on her opponent's serve.
Both players can target each other's second serves to create openings for themselves, so whoever makes more first serves will have the advantage. Given their current form, Raducanu holds a slight edge over her Russian opponent.
Pick - Raducanu to win in straight sets