Citi DC Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Sofia Kenin vs Hailey Baptiste
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sofia Kenin vs Hailey Baptiste preview
Former top-five player Sofia Kenin is all set to take on compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Kenin has had an average season, with 24 wins and 16 losses to her name. Her hardcourt record reads 12-8 for the season, with quarterfinal finishes in Hobart and Dubai, losing against the likes of Maya Joint and Elena Rybakina.
Kenin had a decent claycourt season, reaching her only final at Charleston, where she lost 3-6, 5-7 to Jessica Pegula. She has entered the event in Washington on the back of a modest grasscourt season, which ended on a 1-6, 6-7 (4) loss against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round at Wimbledon.
Hailey Baptiste has a similar record to Kenin this year, including a few ITF matches. The young American player had her best on-court result in Auckland, where she lost 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6 against Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals.
Baptiste had some highlight moments on clay, reaching the third round in Rome as a qualifier, losing 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 to Elina Svitolina, and had a decent fourth-round run at Roland Garros, where she lost 3-6, 5-7 against Madison Keys. She had a decent third round at Wimbledon as well, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Mirra Andreeva.
Sofia Kenin vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head
Kenin has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Baptiste, winning her only match 7-5, 6-3 at the 2021 French Open.
Sofia Kenin vs Hailey Baptiste odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Sofia Kenin vs Hailey Baptiste prediction
Kenin has a 56 percent win rate on hardcourts and has four titles from seven finals on the surface. Her greatest career achievement so far has come on the hard surface, as she clinched her only Major title at the 2020 Australian Open.
Baptiste has yet to reach a singles final on the WTA Tour in her young career and has not had any notable runs on any hardcourt events. She does have two ITF titles on the hard court, the last of which came in Mexico last year, where she won against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the final.
Being the sixth seed and the more experienced player, Kenin will have the edge over Baptiste in the upcoming match.
Pick- Kenin to win in three sets