Citi DC Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Sofia Kenin vs (Q) Taylor Townsend
Date: July 24, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN
Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend preview
Sixth seed Sofia Kenin will square off against qualifier Taylor Townsend in the second round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Kenin commenced her run at the Citi DC Open against fellow American Hailey Baptiste. The former Australian Open champion dictated the play throughout the opening set, breaking her younger rival's serve twice to clinch the set.
Baptiste raised her level in the second set and even led by a break at one point. However, she couldn't close out the set, getting broken while serving for it at 5-4. Kenin worked her way into the set and after pushing it to a tie-break, came out on top in it for a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.
Townsend beat Camilo Osorio and Emiliana Arango to book her spot in the main draw of the Citi DC Open. She was up against World No. 37 Tatjana Maria in the first round. The American went on a three-game run in the middle of the first set to go 5-3 up, eventually claiming the set for herself.
A third set looked imminent after Maria went 4-0 up in the second set. However, Townsend flipped the script to avoid going the distance. She swept seven of the next eight games to score a 6-4, 7-5 win.
Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1 in main draw matches at the WTA level. Kenin won their most recent encounter in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 in straight sets.
Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend prediction
Kenin thwarted Baptiste's comeback bid to resume her hardcourt swing on a winning note. She hit 19 winners against 12 unforced errors, and was super aggressive while returning her opponent's serve throughout the contest.
Townsend got a much-needed win in singles by beating Maria in the first round. It marked just her third main draw win in singles this year. She looked down and out in the second set but turned the tables on her older rival to finish the job in straight sets.
Kenin and Townsend crossed paths a few weeks ago at Wimbledon, with the former beating the latter in straight sets. Given Townsend's poor results in singles this year, another win for Kenin is the most likely outcome this time as well.
Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.