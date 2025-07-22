Citi DC Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic
Date: July 23, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic preview
Top seed Taylor Fritz will begin his campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open with his second-round clash against Aleksandar Vukic.
Fritz has had a strong season so far, securing two titles. However, neither came on hard courts. Still, the American No. 1 has been solid on the surface, winning 14 of 20 matches across six hard-court events.
His best result came at the Miami Open, just before the clay season began. He defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Denis Shapovalov, Adam Walton and Matteo Berrettini before losing in the semifinal to eventual champion Jakub Mensik in three sets.
This will be Fritz’s first match on the hard court in nearly four months.
Meanwhile, Aleksandar Vukic, has struggled throughout the year, boasting a 29% win rate. This further dips to just 28.6% on hard courts.
However, the Australian pulled off an upset in his first-round match at the ongoing ATP 500 event. He edged past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, while recording 17 aces in 14 service games.
Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head
Fritz leads the head-to-head 2-0. The last time they met was at the Eastbourne semifinal in 2024 which Fritz won in straight sets.
Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction
Fritz is known for his dominant serve, and on hard courts, it’s been a reliable weapon. He’s averaged 11.1 aces per match, landed 67.7% of his first serves and won 79.1% of points behind them, all while limiting his double faults to just 1.7 per match.
Vukic, in contrast, trails across all major serving stats. He hits fewer aces, has a lower first-serve percentage, wins fewer points on his first delivery and commits nearly twice as many double faults as Fritz.
If both players hold serve and the match heads to a tiebreak, Fritz will have an edge there as well. While he’s won just 27.3% of his tiebreaks on hard courts this season, it's still notably better than Vukic’s 0-for-6 record.
Prediction: Fritz to win in straight sets.