Citi DC Open 2025: Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Venus Williams vs (5) Magdalena Frech

Date: July 24, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech preview

Venus Williams at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will take on fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the second round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Williams returned to action after a 16-month hiatus at the Citi DC Open. She got a confidence boost by winning her first-round doubles match ahead of her singles showdown against World No. 35 Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old rallied from a break down to go 4-2 up in the first set.

However, Williams squandered her own advantage and allowed Stearns to get back on serve. The former World No. 1 turned up the intensity once again and bagged the last two games of the set to take it.

Williams secured a break of serve in the very first game of the second set but Stearns nabbed the next three games to race ahead. The former turned the tables on the latter with a four-game run to go 5-3 up. With Stearns serving to stay in the match, she saved four match points in a gutsy hold of serve.

Williams wasted another match point on her own serve in the next game. She fended off a break point and finally closed out the proceedings after that for a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Frech was up against qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round. The Pole took control of the first set right off the bat, and despite losing her serve once towards the end, she still managed to claim the opener. She raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, setting the stage for her eventual 6-2, 6-4 win.

Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Venus Williams +310 -1.5 (+550) Over 19.5 (-135) Magdalena Frech -450 +1.5 (-1400) Under 19.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Magdalena Frech at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Williams rolled back the years with her win over Stearns. It marked her first win since August 2023 when she beat No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Cincinnati Open. Her serve helped her out a lot against Stearns, and she also frequently flummoxed her rival with her backhand.

Williams hasn't won back-to-back matches since she made the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open 2019. However, she has a chance to do so now against Frech. The latter has a 9-18 record this year and snapped her three-match losing skid with her win over Starodubtseva.

Frech has won consecutive matches only once this year, en route to the third round of the Australian Open. Williams will be keen to capitalize on this kind draw. She will aim to keep the points short and take control of the rallies from the get go. If she's able to do that, then another win is certainly within her reach.

Pick: Venus Williams to win in straight sets.

