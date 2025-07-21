Citi DC Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova
Date: July 21, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN
Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova preview
Victoria Mboko will square off against Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Mboko went on a tear on the ITF circuit this year, winning five titles across the first three months of the season. She made the second round of the Miami Open on her WTA debut. She also reached the second round of the Italian Open and was the runner-up at a Challenger tournament in Parma.
Mboko came through the qualifying rounds of the French Open to make her Grand Slam debut. She eventually lost to eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the third round. Her hopes of a main draw debut at Wimbledon were dashed after losing in the qualifying rounds. However, she got a second shot as a lucky loser and then lost in the second round.
Winning the Transylvania Open was the highlight of Potapova's hardcourt swing at the start of the season. She didn't make a splash in any of the notable tournaments on the surface, failing to advance beyond the second round of the Australian Open as well as the three WTA 1000 tournaments she competed in.
Potapova reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open and capped off her time on clay with a second-round exit from the French Open. She sustained an injury during the qualifying rounds of the Berlin Tennis Open, which forced her to skip Wimbledon as well.
Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between then, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova prediction
This has been a breakthrough season for Mboko, rising from outside the top 300 to inside the top 90. She will be keen to shine on her Citi DC Open debut, especially with her home tournament, the Canadian Open, starting from next week.
Potapova will be contesting her first match in over a month after injuring her hip in Berlin. Despite a title to her name this year, her results at big tournaments have mostly been disappointing.
Mboko pushed top-10 players Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa to three sets this year. While she came up short in those matches, she will fancy her chances against a rusty Potapova. The young Canadian has been making the right moves this year and could make another with a win over her older rival.
Pick: Victoria Mboko to win in straight sets.