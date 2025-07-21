Citi DC Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (WC) Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: July 21, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Victoria Mboko at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Victoria Mboko will square off against Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Mboko went on a tear on the ITF circuit this year, winning five titles across the first three months of the season. She made the second round of the Miami Open on her WTA debut. She also reached the second round of the Italian Open and was the runner-up at a Challenger tournament in Parma.

Mboko came through the qualifying rounds of the French Open to make her Grand Slam debut. She eventually lost to eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the third round. Her hopes of a main draw debut at Wimbledon were dashed after losing in the qualifying rounds. However, she got a second shot as a lucky loser and then lost in the second round.

Ad

Winning the Transylvania Open was the highlight of Potapova's hardcourt swing at the start of the season. She didn't make a splash in any of the notable tournaments on the surface, failing to advance beyond the second round of the Australian Open as well as the three WTA 1000 tournaments she competed in.

Potapova reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open and capped off her time on clay with a second-round exit from the French Open. She sustained an injury during the qualifying rounds of the Berlin Tennis Open, which forced her to skip Wimbledon as well.

Ad

Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between then, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko +110 -1.5 (+220) Over 21.5 (-115)

Anastasia Potapova -145 +1.5 (-350) Under 21.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Victoria Mboko vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova at the Libema Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This has been a breakthrough season for Mboko, rising from outside the top 300 to inside the top 90. She will be keen to shine on her Citi DC Open debut, especially with her home tournament, the Canadian Open, starting from next week.

Ad

Potapova will be contesting her first match in over a month after injuring her hip in Berlin. Despite a title to her name this year, her results at big tournaments have mostly been disappointing.

Mboko pushed top-10 players Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa to three sets this year. While she came up short in those matches, she will fancy her chances against a rusty Potapova. The young Canadian has been making the right moves this year and could make another with a win over her older rival.

Pick: Victoria Mboko to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More