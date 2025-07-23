  • home icon
Citi DC Open 2025: Zachary Svajda vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 23, 2025 05:53 GMT
Zachary Svajda vs Jiri Lehecka - Image Credits: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: Zachary Svajda vs (11) Jiri Lehecka

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zachary Svajda vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Zachary Svajda will continue his campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with his second-round match set against 11th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Svajda has spent most of his season participating in Challenger-level tournaments and the qualifying draws of ATP events. On the hard court, he boasts a 9-10 win-loss record in 2025. His most notable performance on the surface came early in the year during the Challenger Nonthaburi 3 event in Thailand.

The 22-year-old defeated Sun Fajing and Yuta Shimizu before suffering a 6-7 (7), 3-6, 4-6 loss in the quarterfinals against Brandon Holt. Despite his inconsistencies, Svajda will enter Washington riding high on confidence.

Svajda defeated multiple top seeds such as Holt, Yosuke Watanuki, Eliot Spizzirri, and Adrian Mannarino to lift his first title of 2025 at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. In the ongoing ATP 500 event, he has already won three matches, defeating Bernard Tomic and Watanuki in the qualifiers and shocking Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round.

Lehecka, on the other hand, has enjoyed a successful hard-court stint. He began the season with a title win at Brisbane, overcoming the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Reilly Opelka in the finals to lift his only trophy of the season.

Lehecka’s most notable win came merely six weeks later, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. However, his run eventually came to an end in the subsequent matchup against Jack Draper.

Wednesday’s clash against Svajda marks his first match on the hard court in four months.

Zachary Svajda vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This will be the first match played between the two players.

Zachary Svajda vs Jiri Lehecka odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Zachary Svajda +225+3.5 (-115)Over 22.5 (-105)
Jiri Lehecka-300-3.5 (-125)Under 22.5 (-140)
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zachary Svajda vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka’s powerful serve remains a reliable weapon in his game, especially on hard courts. The Czech has landed 61% of his first serves, winning 75.1% of those points, while averaging 5.7 aces and just 1.3 double faults per match, outperforming his upcoming opponent in each of these key metrics.

However, Svajda enters the match riding an impressive eight-match winning streak and will be expected to make things complicated for his higher-ranked opponent.

Prediction: Jiri Lehecka to win in three sets.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
