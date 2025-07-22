Citi DC Open Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Cameron Norrie

Day 2 at the 2025 Citi DC Open (July 22) will feature a combination of first and second-round matches in the men's singles competition. A few seeded players will be in action during the second-round matches, notably the second seed, Lorenzo Musetti, who is the highest seed in action on Day 2.

Other seeded players who will begin their campaigns on Day 2 include third-seeded Holger Rune, fourth-seeded Ben Shelton, thirteenth-seeded Alex Micheslen, fourteenth-seeded Brandon Nakashima, and fifteenth-seeded Gabriel Diallo. Former Top-10 players like Gael Monfils and David Goffin will also be in action on the same day.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 2 at the 2025 Citi DC Open.

#1 Lorenzo Musetti vs Cameron Norrie

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti will begin his campaign at the 2025 Citi DC Open by taking on Cameron Norrie in the second round. Musetti has a 25-9 win-loss record this year, with his best result being reaching the final in Monte Carlo. His last event was Wimbledon, where he lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round. At the Citi DC Open, he received a bye in the first round.

Norrie has won 26 of the 45 matches he has played in 2025, with one semifinal finish to his name in Geneva. The British player began his campaign at the Citi DC Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over fellow countryman, Billy Harris, in the first round.

Musetti has won both his matches against Norrie, including a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win in their last encounter at the 2023 French Open. The head-to-head record and the higher seeding make the Italian player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Lorenzo Musetti

#2 Alex Michelsen vs Dan Evans

In Picture: Alex Michelsen (Getty)

Thirteenth seed Alex Michelsen will face Dan Evans in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Including Challenger matches, Micheslen has a 22-17 win/loss record in 2025, with a Challenger title in Estoril. On the main Tour, his best results include a couple of semifinal finishes in Delray Beach and Mallorca. At the Citi DC Open, he began his campaign with a first-round bye.

Evans has had modest returns in 2025, winning 17 of the 36 matches he has played, while mostly playing Challenger Tennis. His one good result on Tour this year was reaching the quarterfinals at Eastbourne. At the Citi DC Open, he began with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, but being the higher seed, the American player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Alex Micheslen

#3 Gabriel Diallo vs Fabian Marozsan

In Picture: Gabriel Diallo (Getty)

Fifteenth seed Gabriel Diallo is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Citi DC Open against Fabian Marozsan in the second round. Diallo has a 28-19 win/loss record this season, with a maiden Tour title on the grass at the Libema Open. He began his campaign at the Citi DC Open with a first-round bye.

Marozsan has won 20 of the 37 matches he has played in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Munich being his best result. He began his campaign in Washington with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Diallo has won his only match 6-1, 6-3 against Marozsan at the Davis Cup this year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Gabriel Diallo

# 4 Gael Monfils vs Yibing Wu

Former Top-10 player Gael Monfils will begin his campaign at the 2025 Citi DC Open with a first-round clash against Yibing Wu. Monfils has won 18 of the 29 matches in 2025, winning a title in Auckland earlier this year. His last event was Wimbledon, where he lost against Marton Fucsovics in five sets in the second round.

Wu has mostly played Challenger tennis this season, but has won 16 of the 21 matches he has played this year, winning the title at the Tyler Challenger. He began his campaign in Washington with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Mitchell Krueger and then defeated Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifiers to enter the main draw.

Being the more experienced player, Monfils is the favorite to win the upcoming match, even though it's the first time he is playing Wu on the Tour.

Predicted winner- Gael Monfils

