Citi DC Open Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Day 3 of the 2025 Citi DC Open (July 23) is packed, as ten second-round matches for the men's singles are going to take place. The day's action will be filled with seeded players taking the court, such as top seed Taylor Fritz, who will begin his campaign in Washington.

Other top-ten seeded players who will be in action include Andrey Rublev (fifth seed), Frances Tiafoe (sixth seed), Alex de Minaur (seventh seed), Daniil Medvedev (eighth seed), Flavio Cobolli (ninth seed), and Alexei Popyrin (tenth seed). Players who are seeded outside the top ten, such as eleventh seed Jiri Lehecka and twelfth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, will also be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 3 at the 2025 Citi DC Open.

#1 Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Sixth seed Frances Tiafoe will begin his campaign at the 2025 Citi DC Open against compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second round. Tiafoe has an 18-15 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish in Houston. At the Citi DC Open, he received a bye in the first round.

Kovacevic has a 29-20 win/loss record this season, including Challenger tennis. He has won the Capa Cana Challenger and the Oeiras 2 Challenger this year, along with making two Tour-level finals in Montpellier and Los Cabos, where he lost against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, respectively. At the Citi DC Open, he began his campaign with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Quentin Halys in the first round.

Tiafoe has won both his matches against Kovacevic, including a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win at the US Open last year.

Predicted winner- Frances Tiafoe

#2 Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete

In Picture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Seventh seed Alex de Minaur is all set to take on Bu Yunchaokate in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. De Minaur has won 30 of the 43 matches he played in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Rotterdam (where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz) being his best result. At the Citi DC Open, he received a bye in the first round.

Bu's results in 2025 have not been great, as he has won only 13 of the 34 matches he has played in 2025. His best result was reaching the final of the Turin Challenger, losing to Alexander Bublik. He began his campaign in Washington with a 6-4, 7-5 win over David Goffin in the first round.

De Minaur has won his only match against Bu 6-4, 6-4 at Miami this year, making the seventh seed the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur

#3 Flavio Cobolli vs Yoshihito Nishioka

In Picture: Cobolli in action (Getty)

Ninth seed Flavio Cobolli will face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Cobolli has won 24 of the 42 matches he has played this year, with two titles in Bucharest and Hamburg, where he won against Sebastian Baez and Andrey Rublev in the respective finals. At Washington, he got a bye in the first round.

Nishioka has won 10 of the 21 matches he has played this year, with a quarterfinal finish in Dallas being his best result. At Washington, he began his campaign with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 win over home favorite Jenson Brooksby in the first round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Cobolli winning the last match 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Miami this year, and being the in-form player, the Italian is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Flavio Cobolli

