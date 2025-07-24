Citi DC Open Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi

Day 4 of the 2015 Citi DC Open (July 24) will feature eight Round of 16 matches in the men's singles event. The action will be headlined by top seed Taylor Fritz, who will be facing Matteo Arnaldi.

Other Top-10 seeds in action on Day 4 include fourth-seeded Ben Shelton, seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur, eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, and ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli. Other seeded players such as Jiri Lehecka, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Brandon Nakashima, and Gabriel Diallo will also be on court.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 4 at the 2025 Citi DC Open.

#1 Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature top seed Taylor Fritz facing off against Matteo Arnaldi.

Fritz has a 31-12 win/loss record in 2025, with two titles at Stuttgart and Eastbourne. At the Citi DC Open, he received a bye in the first round and then won 6-3, 6-2 against Aleksandar Vukic in the second round.

Arnaldi has won 17 of the 32 matches in 2025, with his best result being a semifinal finish at the Delray Beach tournament. At the Citi DC Open, he began with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2) against Daniel Altmaier in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 7-5 victory over 16th seed Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Arnaldi won his only match against Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at Acapulco last year. However, the top seed is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz

#2 Alex de Minaur vs Jiri Lehecka

In Picture: De Minaur in action (Getty)

Another third-round match on Day 4 at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature seventh seed Alex de Minaur taking on eleventh seed Jiri Lehecka.

De Minaur has won 31 of the 44 matches he has played this year, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. At the Citi DC Open, he received a bye in the opening round and began his campaign with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Bu Yunchaokete in the second round.

Lehecka has a 26-14 win/loss record this year and has won a title at the Brisbane International. He began his campaign in Washington with a bye in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 against American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Lehecka having won their last match 6-4, 6-2 at Queen's Club this year. However, the upcoming match being on a hard court, the advantage will be with the seventh seed.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur.

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu

In Picture: Medvedev in action (Getty)

Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev will face Chinese qualifier Yibing Wu in the third round of the 2025 Citi DC Open.

Medvedev has won 24 of the 38 matches in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish in Halle. At the Citi DC Open, he began his campaign with a first-round bye, and then won 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 against Reilly Opelka in the second round.

Wu has an 18-5 win/loss record in 2025 and a title at the Tyler Challenger event. At Washington, he secured wins over Mitchell Krueger and Corentin Moutet to get into the main draw. He began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Gael Monfils in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win over tenth seed Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Medvedev has won his only match against Wu, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 at the 2022 US Open, and is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Daniil Medvedev

