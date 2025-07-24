Citi DC Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech

Day 4 at the 2025 Citi DC Open (July 24) will see four second-round matches in the women's singles event. The highlight of the day's action will be Venus Williams, who will continue her return to tennis as she takes on Magdalena Frech.

Ad

Other matches include a clash of Major champions, as Emma Raducanu will face Naomi Osaka on Day 4. Home favorites Sofia Kenin and Taylor Townsend will contest against each other, while top seed Jessica Pegula begins her campaign against Leylah Fernandez.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 4 at the Citi DC Open.

#1 Venus Williams vs Magdalena Frech

A returning Venus Williams will face fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Williams, who has not been in professional tennis for over a year and had not won a match since 2023, made a terrific start in the tournament, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Peyton Stearns in the first round.

Ad

Trending

Frech's 2025 season consists of nine wins and 18 losses, with the Pole not being able to get past the third round at any of the events. At the Citi DC Open, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, and with the strong crowd support along with Frech's current form, Williams has the chance of pulling off another stunning win.

Ad

Predicted winner- Venus Williams

#2 Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

In a high-profile clash on Day 4 at the 2025 Citi DC Open, Emma Raducanu will take on Naomi Osaka in a battle of Grand Slam winners. Raducanu has a 19-14 win/loss record this season, with quarterfinal finishes at Miami and Queen's Club being her best results. At the Citi DC Open, she began her campaign with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk in the first round.

Ad

Osaka's season reads 21 wins and 10 losses, with her winning a Challenger title at Saint-Malo and having a runner-up finish in Auckland. At the Citi Dc Open, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two, but given their respective hardcourt forms this season, Osaka is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Naomi Osaka

Ad

#3 Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend

Sixth seed Sofia Kenin will face qualifier and compatriot Taylor Townsend in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Kenin has a 25-16 win/loss record in 2025, with a runner-up finish at Charleston being her best result. At Washington, she began her campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win against Hailey Baptiste in the first round.

Townsend has won 13 of the 24 matches in 2025, with a third-round run at Miami being her best result. At Washington, she won against Camila Osorio and Emilian Arango to enter the main draw. She began her main-draw campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Tatjana Maria in the first round.

Ad

Kenin has won four out of the six matches against Townsend, including a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win at this year's Wimbledon, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Sofia Kenin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"