Citi Open 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 

The fag end of July has arrived and brought with it the urgency to shift continents as we move from Europe to North America for the final Grand Slam of the tour. On the board is a whole list of ATP tournaments that will serve as a warm-up for the hardcourt season before the US Open ensues late August.

The 51st Washington Open, which is also known as the Citi Open is currently being contested in the capital city of America. Having begun on July 27th, it will culminate with the finals on August 4th. It features excited names such as Kyle Edmund, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitisipas apart from veterans like Marin Cilic, John Isner, David Goffin, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

With four days already elapsed since the commencement of the tournament, there has been quite some drama taking place at Washington D.C. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has been on a resurgent spree as seen through his performance at Halle Open against Roger Federer and even in his Round of 64 match against Karen Khachanov.

The Frenchman exhibited quality tennis to stop the Russian youngster from getting past him as the match stretched over three sets. Kyle Edmund had it easy against Lloyd Harris while Marin Cilic was also in cruise control against Marius Copil. Top-seed Stefanos Tsitipas also looks in sharp form and is yet to play his Round of 32 match.

Nick Kyrgios saw off American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski after an entertaining encounter between the duo. On the women's side, it has been a sad affair. The lone top 10 seeded player Sloane Stephens bid adieu to the tournament in the early stages of it. The American lost to Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in straight sets (2-6, 5-7) during the Round of 32 match.

On the other hand, Madison Keys also suffered a shock first round exit against wildcard entrant Hailey Baptiste, who is just 17. The 15-year old Wimbledon Round of 16 finisher Coco Gauff also failed to progress much into the tournament and lost to Zarina Diyas.

While men's tennis still remains in predictable hands, things still look unpredictable and messy on the women's half.

Here's all you need to know about the Citi Open 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Washington Open

Date: July 27-August 4, 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: William H.G. Fitzgerald Stadium, Washington D.C

Surface: Hard Court

Time: Matches begin from 9:00 P.M

Where to watch Citi Open 2019?

India - Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD

Live Stream details for Citi Open 2019:

Citi Open live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).