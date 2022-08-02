Citi Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper preview

Rublev at the Hamburg European Open 2022

Top seed Andrey Rublev will begin his campaign at the 2022 Citi Open against World No. 81 Jack Draper on Wednesday. He's had a solid season so far, chalking up 32 wins from 43 matches and winning titles at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Marseille Open and the Serbia Open. The Russian also reached the semifinals at the Indian Wells Open, and most recently at the Nordea Open in Bastad.

At the Nordea Open, Rublev picked up compelling victories over Federico Coria and Laslo Djere in the first two rounds but couldn't lay a glove on Sebastian Baez in the last four fixture. He'll be entering Washington on the back of a second-round exit at the Hamburg European Open. The 24-year-old began his campaign with a dedicated win against Ricardas Berankis but fell to in-form Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the next round.

Jack Draper, on the other hand, has captured four trophies on the ATP Challenger circuit (Forli 2, Forli 4, Forli 5, Saint-Brieuc) and is trying to establish himself on the main tour this year.

He entered the Citi Open on the back of a semifinal finish at the Eastbourne International, followed by a second-round exit at Wimbledon. Despite winning the opening set against Alex De Minaur, the 20-year-old bowed out at the All England Club in four sets. He also participated in the Atlanta Open but couldn't get through to the main draw, losing in the second round of qualifiers.

Draper began his campaign in Washington with a commanding win against Stefan Kozlov in his opener, outfoxing the American 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Rublev leads the head-to-head against Draper 1-0. He defeated him at the 2022 Madrid Masters 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in an enthralling three set contest.

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -225 -3.5(+110) Over 22.5(-120) Jack Draper +175 +3.5(-155) Under 22.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper prediction

Andrey Rublev will be, without a doubt, the favorite to win this bout in the second round of the 2022 Citi Open. His form might have been a bit shaky in recent matches but he's been brilliant on hard courts all year.

The Russian has an 81% ratio on the hard surface this year, and has only lost four matches (18 wins) on it. Two out of the three titles he's won have also been on the same surface. Rublev is known for his powerful groundstrokes and effortless movement, and it is a known fact that it is extremely difficult to halt his momentum once he settles into any kind of rhythm.

Draper, therefore, will need to be at his potent best to topple the 23-year-old on his favorite surface. He has great potential to become a top player and has caught the eye with some polished performances in 2022. The Brit can also boast about four titles on the hard surface and has a near identical win ratio to the Russian.

Both players are quite adept at dueling from the baseline and have always backed their ability to overpower opponents, making for an intriguing watch at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center on Wednesday.

However, Rublev knows what to expect in this contest, meaning that he will come in with a set game plan to take on the Brit, who is much less experienced than him at the elite level. If the Russian settles in quickly and finds his rhythm as the match progresses, he should be able to solve this riddle and come out on top.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

